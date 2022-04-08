ChipMOS REPORTS 12.3% MoM INCREASE IN MARCH 2022 MONTHLY REVENUE; 4.0% YoY INCREASE IN 1Q22 QUARTERLY REVENUE

HSINCHU, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-FirstCall / -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of March 2022 and for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$28.62 to US$1.00 as of March 31, 2022.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was NT$6,725.2 million or US$235.0 million, representing a slight decrease of 1.0% from the fourth quarter of 2021, and an increase of 4.0% from the first quarter of 2021. The Company noted its continued strong results reflect full utilization of its DDIC high-end test capacity. Q1 is typically a seasonally slower period for the industry with fewer working days than Q4.

Revenue for the month of March 2022 was NT$2,355.3 million or US$82.3 million, representing an increase of 12.3% from February 2022, and an increase of 0.5% from March 2021.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

March 2022 February 2022 March 2021 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 2,355.3 2,096.9 2,344.6 12.3% 0.5% Revenues (US$ million) 82.3 73.3 81.9 12.3% 0.5%

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)

First Quarter 2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 First Quarter 2021 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 6,725.2 6,791.4 6,465.3 -1.0% 4.0% Revenues (US$ million) 235.0 237.3 225.9 -1.0% 4.0%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan Jesse Huang ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-6-5052388 ext. 7715 IR@chipmos.com In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.