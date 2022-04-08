Aeromexico Reports March 2022 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported March 2022 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 640 thousand passengers in March; a 40.5% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 111.1%, while domestic passenger increased by 24.1%.





Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 57.3% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 85.7% compared to March 2021 . Domestic capacity increased by 24.5%.





Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 71.2% year-on-year. International demand increased by 134.7% compared to March 2021 . Domestic demand increased by 19.2%.





Aeromexico's March load factor was 80.1%, a 4.8p.p. increase versus March 2021 . International load factor increased by 13.4pp, and Domestic load factor decreased by 3.6pp.





During March, it was announced that Aeromexico reached an agreement to incorporate nine new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft; two B737-8 MAX and seven B737-9 MAX. The new aircraft are expected to be delivered between July 2022 and August 2023 .



















March

YTD March

2022 2021 Var vs 2021

2022 2021 Var vs 2021















RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)









Domestic 1,103 925 19.2%

2,721 2,507 8.5% International 1,776 756 134.7%

4,748 2,208 115.1% Total 2,879 1,682 71.2%

7,469 4,714 58.4%















ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)









Domestic 1,332 1,070 24.5%

3,502 3,112 12.5% International 2,307 1,243 85.7%

6,452 3,998 61.4% Total 3,639 2,313 57.3%

9,954 7,111 40.0%















Load Factor (itinerary, %) p.p.





p.p. Domestic 82.8 86.4 -3.6

77.7 80.5 -2.9 International 78.5 65.0 13.4

74.5 59.1 15.4 Total 80.1 75.3 4.8

75.6 68.8 6.8















Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)







Domestic 1,175 947 24.1%

2,884 2,543 13.4% International 465 220 111.1%

1,258 614 105.0% Total 1,640 1,167 40.5%

4,142 3,157 31.2%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

"ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

"Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

"Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

