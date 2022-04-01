WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN APRIL

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring break season is underway, and travelers seeking warmer days need look no further than The Islands of The Bahamas. With exciting resort offerings, tourism investments and new businesses opening their doors, the islands are brimming with vacation opportunities that appeal to everyone, from large families and friends to newlyweds.

Angel Fish Creek Bridge Opens in Abaco — The communities of Great Abaco and Little Abaco are reunited following the completion of the restored and renamed Angel Fish Creek Bridge, the longest single-span bridge ever built in The Bahamas, which was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

The Bahamas Distillery Company Begins Production in Freeport — Spirits are high in Grand Bahama Island, courtesy of the newly established Bahamas Distilling Company, located in Freeport, that has started production on two offerings, Floating Pig Spiced Rum and Hammered Coconut Rum.

Iggy Azalea Headlines at Resorts World Bimini — Resorts World Bimini welcomes fans for a weekend-long party, from 15 – 17 April, to see GRAMMY® nominated rapper Iggy Azalea perform live. Packages begin at $598 per person, including round-trip transportation from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a two-night resort stay and a complimentary concert admission.

Carnival Cruise Line Marks 50 Years Visiting The Bahamas — Carnival Cruise Line celebrated 50 years of visiting The Bahamas on 10 March 2022. To honour the long-standing partnership, festivities at Pompey Square, Nassau, featured remarks from the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation and live performances by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band.

The Bahamas Revered as a Top Travel Destination — The Bahamas lands global recognition as a "Best Family Spring Break Destination" by U.S. News & World Report for its relaxing atmosphere and thriving ecosystem. The Bahamas has also been nominated for several World Travel Awards, from "Caribbean's Leading Beach Destination" to "Caribbean's Most Romantic Destination." Online voting for the World Travel Awards closes 3 May.

Stay a Little Longer at Baha Mar — Resort guests at Baha Mar receive the fourth night free when booking a stay at either Grand Hyatt or SLS, or the fifth night free at Rosewood, plus a $100 resort credit, unlimited access to Baha Bay Water Park and a complimentary "Return Home" Rapid Antigen Test.

Travel Worry-Free with Viva Wyndham Resorts — Guests now enjoy enhanced travel benefits when booking a stay at Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, including flexible travel solutions, superior safety protocols and onsite COVID-19 testing.

$150 Fee Credit for Out Island Vacationers — Private pilots receive a $150 fee credit for a pre-booked two-night hotel stay at any participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member hotel before 30 June 2022, to be used for travel until 31 October 2022.

