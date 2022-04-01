Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2022 US Sales

Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
  • Sales of electrified vehicles represent nearly 26 percent of total sales for the first quarter
  • Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 89th consecutive quarter
  • 18 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options, with three more available by summer 2022

PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2022 U.S. sales of 194,178 vehicles, down 23.5 percent on a volume basis and down 26.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2021.

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)
Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)(PRNewswire)

For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 514,592 vehicles, down 14.7 percent on a volume basis and down 15.8 percent on a DSR basis versus March 2021. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 132,938, representing nearly 25.8 percent of TMNA's total volume, up from 22.9 percent during the same period last year.

Toyota division posted March sales of 170,664 vehicles, down 22.6 percent on a volume basis and down 25.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 450,227 vehicles, down 14.9 percent on a volume basis and down 16.0 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted March sales of 23,514 vehicles, down 29.1 percent on a volume basis and down 31.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus reported sales of 64,365 vehicles, down 13.3 percent on a volume basis and down 14.5 percent on a DSR basis.
"We thank our loyal customers for their continued trust in the Toyota and Lexus brands and their patience as we work around the clock to ensure their needs are satisfied," said Jack Hollis, senior vice president, automotive operations, TMNA.  "As we work through the ever-changing market dynamics, our customers can depend on our diverse lineup of sedans, trucks, utilities and electrified vehicles for their lifestyle."

March and First Quarter 2022 Highlights

TMNA:

  • March sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.4 percent of total sales volume
  • First quarter sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.8 percent of total sales volume
  • Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 89th consecutive quarter
  • 18 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options

Toyota Division:

  • GR86 sales up 200.6 percent in March on a volume basis; up 326.3 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
  • RAV4 Hybrid sales up 34.9 percent in March on a volume basis; up 32.2 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
  • RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales up 42.3 percent in March on a volume basis; up 87.4 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
  • Best-ever March sales: 
  • Best-ever first quarter sales:

Lexus Division:

  • March sales of electrified vehicles totaled 5,683, up less than one percent on a volume basis
  • First quarter sales of electrified vehicles totaled 13,116, up nearly one percent on a volume basis
  • ES Hybrid sales up 5.4 percent in March on a volume basis; up 23.0 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
  • NX Hybrid sales up 38.2 percent in March on a volume basis
  • Best-ever March sales: 
  • Best-ever first quarter:

Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships. 

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants.  By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:
Victor Vanov
469-292-1318
victor.vanov@toyota.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

March 2022


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     











2022

2021

DSR %

VOL %

2022

2021

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

194,178

253,783

-26.3

-23.5

514,592

603,066

-15.8

-14.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

170,664

220,597

-25.5

-22.6

450,227

528,813

-16.0

-14.9

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

23,514

33,186

-31.8

-29.1

64,365

74,253

-14.5

-13.3

COROLLA

16,911

30,908

-47.3

-45.3

47,501

72,520

-35.4

-34.5

SUPRA

439

828

-48.9

-47.0

1,107

1,725

-36.7

-35.8

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

1,001

333

189.5

200.6

3,257

764

320.6

326.3

MIRAI

406

715

-45.3

-43.2

715

869

-18.8

-17.7

AVALON

726

2,125

-67.1

-65.8

2,155

5,136

-58.6

-58.0

PRIUS

3,631

6,889

-49.2

-47.3

10,278

14,050

-27.8

-26.8

CAMRY

26,228

32,541

-22.4

-19.4

61,505

78,151

-22.3

-21.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

49,342

74,384

-36.1

-33.7

126,518

173,346

-28.0

-27.0

IS

1,570

2,514

-39.9

-37.5

4,462

6,028

-27.0

-26.0

RC

165

357

-55.5

-53.8

461

777

-41.5

-40.7

ES

3,823

4,664

-21.1

-18.0

10,051

10,192

-2.7

-1.4

LS

186

403

-55.6

-53.8

589

1,137

-48.9

-48.2

LC

153

238

-38.1

-35.7

442

654

-33.3

-32.4

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

5,897

8,183

-30.6

-27.9

16,005

18,840

-16.2

-15.0

TOTAL TMNA CAR

55,239

82,567

-35.6

-33.1

142,523

192,186

-26.8

-25.8

C-HR

1,808

4,513

-61.4

-59.9

4,255

10,401

-59.6

-59.1

RAV4

37,328

47,078

-23.6

-20.7

101,192

114,255

-12.6

-11.4

COROLLA CROSS

3,811

0

0

0

10,157

0

0

0

VENZA

2,636

6,512

-61.0

-59.5

10,836

13,623

-21.5

-20.5

HIGHLANDER

25,916

27,993

-10.8

-7.4

66,026

63,831

2.1

3.4

4RUNNER

10,245

12,955

-23.8

-20.9

34,907

37,263

-7.6

-6.3

SEQUOIA

55

752

-93.0

-92.7

422

2,037

-79.6

-79.3

LAND CRUISER

11

640

-98.3

-98.3

28

1,896

-98.5

-98.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

81,810

100,443

-21.6

-18.6

227,823

243,306

-7.6

-6.4

SIENNA

6,840

11,796

-44.2

-42.0

20,061

26,578

-25.5

-24.5

TACOMA

21,712

26,993

-22.5

-19.6

53,182

66,449

-21.0

-20.0

TUNDRA

10,960

6,981

51.2

57.0

22,643

19,134

16.8

18.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

32,672

33,974

-7.4

-3.8

75,825

85,583

-12.6

-11.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

121,322

146,213

-20.1

-17.0

323,709

355,467

-10.1

-8.9

UX

1,466

1,826

-22.7

-19.7

3,643

3,993

-10.0

-8.8

NX

4,059

6,466

-39.6

-37.2

10,109

14,462

-31.0

-30.1

RX

9,754

12,950

-27.5

-24.7

26,795

27,941

-5.4

-4.1

GX

2,140

3,337

-38.2

-35.9

7,255

7,677

-6.8

-5.5

LX

198

424

-55.0

-53.3

558

1,340

-58.9

-58.4

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

17,617

25,003

-32.2

-29.5

48,360

55,413

-13.9

-12.7

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

138,939

171,216

-21.9

-18.9

372,069

410,880

-10.7

-9.4

Selling Days

27

26



75

74



DSR = Daily Selling Rate


























 


             TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

March 2022


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  


2022

2021

DSR %

VOL%

2022

2021

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

2,681

3,279

-21.3

-18.2

7,692

7,051

7.6

9.1

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

950

3,610

-74.7

-73.7

2,586

6,999

-63.5

-63.1

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

3,076

3,275

-9.6

-6.1

7,909

7,301

6.9

8.3

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

2,988

4,171

-31.0

-28.4

8,010

10,264

-23.0

-22.0

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

374

909

-60.4

-58.9

1,295

2,088

-38.8

-38.0

TOYOTA MIRAI

406

715

-45.3

-43.2

715

869

-18.8

-17.7

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

6,833

11,634

-43.4

-41.3

20,051

26,044

-24.0

-23.0

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

6,396

7,557

-18.5

-15.4

16,543

18,816

-13.3

-12.1

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

15,771

11,692

29.9

34.9

38,952

29,471

30.4

32.2

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

1,585

1,114

37.0

42.3

5,233

2,792

84.9

87.4

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

2,636

6,512

-61.0

-59.5

10,836

13,623

-21.5

-20.5

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,149

1,090

1.5

5.4

3,074

2,500

21.3

23.0

LEXUS UX HYBRID

922

1,323

-32.9

-30.3

2,497

2,898

-15.0

-13.8

LEXUS NX HYBRID

1,665

1,205

33.1

38.2

2,559

2,872

-12.1

-10.9

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

237

0

0

0

605

0

0

0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,708

2,046

-19.6

-16.5

4,370

4,730

-8.8

-7.6

LEXUS LS HYBRID

2

1

92.6

100

8

4

97.3

100

LEXUS LC HYBRID

0

0

0

0

3

3

-1.3

0

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

49,379

60,133

-20.9

-17.9

132,938

138,326

-5.2

-3.9

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

43,696

54,468

-22.7

-19.8

119,822

125,318

-5.7

-4.4

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

5,683

5,665

-3.4

0.3

13,116

13,008

-0.5

0.8

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

25.4%

23.7%



25.8%

22.9%



Selling Days

27

26



75

74












