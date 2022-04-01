SparkFun Electronics and Advancer Technologies Release MyoWare® 2.0

Utilizing EMG for project use, MyoWare® 2.0 features a snap-together design and more robust shield options to measure muscle activation

BOULDER, Colo., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun Electronics and Advancer Technologies are excited to announce the release of the MyoWare® 2.0 product line. Building upon the EMG technology of the original line, MyoWare 2.0 improves functionality by implementing a snap-together system, which allows users to easily snap their board and shields together for a quick build experience.

Featuring a snap-together connection and new shields to allow for increased functionality, the new MyoWare 2.0® Muscle Sensor and 2.0 shields make utilizing EMG in a project easier than ever. From left to right: LED Shield, Cable Shield, Power Shield, Link Shield, Arduino Shield, and Muscle Sensor 2.0. (PRNewswire)

The MyoWare 2.0 release includes a newly designed Muscle Sensor board and five shields designed to snap together for a solder-free experience and compact project profile. The Muscle Sensor 2.0 outputs data in three modes: EMG Envelope, Raw EMG, and new for the 2.0 release - Rectified EMG.

"Our hope with the new MyoWare 2.0 ecosystem is to once again lower the barrier to entry for myoelectric technology," said Brian Kaminski, Founder/Owner of Advancer Technologies. "We've redesigned the whole ecosystem so setup is a snap, eliminating the need to solder connections, which opens up this innovative technology to a broader audience."

Two new shields designed for the 2.0 release, the MyoWare Link Shield and MyoWare Arduino Shield, work together to allow users to connect up to six Muscle Sensor 2.0 boards to one Arduino microcontroller. Three additional shields updated for the 2.0 release include:

MyoWare LED Shield

MyoWare Cable Shield

MyoWare Power Shield

"SparkFun has been carrying the MyoWare product line for nearly a decade at this point and has been one of their biggest fans the entire time. So, we are excited to partner with Advancer Technologies to manufacture and handle the sale of the MyoWare 2.0 ecosystem," said Kirk Benell, SparkFun's Chief Technical Officer. "By combining our resources, we've been able to design and create an ecosystem of EMG (electromyography) sensors and accessories that we can both be proud of."

The MyoWare 2.0 board and shields are now available for purchase at sparkfun.com.

These products are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation treatment, or prevention of disease, in a man or other animals.

About SparkFun Electronics (www.sparkfun.com)

Since 2003, SparkFun has been helping turn ideas into reality – whether you're creating a smart weather station, exploring the frontier of machine learning, or prototyping your first (or tenth) product. No matter your vision, our open source tools, documentation, and online tutorials make emerging technology easy to use, and the road to a finished project shorter.

About Advancer Technologies LLC (www.myoware.com)

Our myoelectric masters at Advancer Technologies are changing the world by helping homegrown inventors flex their creative muscles. From robots to video games to prosthetics, our MyoWare Muscle Sensor gives you the power to control an endless possibility of devices. Additionally, we help cultivate and educate future great minds and ideas through free guides and tutorials on how to build amazing projects using myoelectric technology.

Related Links

https://www.sparkfun.com/myoware

(PRNewsfoto/SparkFun Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SparkFun Electronics