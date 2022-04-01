Newfront Welcomes Andrew Mansfield to Employee Benefits Team

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee benefits consultant Andrew Mansfield is the latest addition to Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage.

"Andrew's demonstrated success in providing creative solutions for his clients is a huge asset to Newfront," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "Andrew works hard to position his clients for success. He will add tremendous value to our already-strong benefits team."

Andrew joins Newfront after time at USI and C3 Insurance where he has spent the last five years helping clients improve and manage their employee benefits programs. As a former business owner, he has a deep understanding of the challenges that come about in the benefits space and retaining and attracting great talent.

"I am very excited to embark on this new endeavor with Newfront. The team at Newfront is focused on providing the best customer service experience for clients by putting them front and center of all they do. The data, technology, and resources offered to our clients is cutting edge and makes the whole process of benefit administration much easier for the client," said Andrew, who is located in San Diego and will serve clients across the country. "I am also very excited to be working for a firm that puts such a large emphasis on company culture and on taking care of their people. I know Newfront has an extremely bright future, and I am thrilled to be a part of the growth."

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

