FB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Meta Platforms, Inc. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2022

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Meta Platforms, Inc. between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 9, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Meta Platforms, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

