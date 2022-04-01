Digi-Key Electronics' Teri Ivaniszyn Receives 2022 Pros to Know Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics , which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to announce that Teri Ivaniszyn, vice president of operational excellence & trade compliance for Digi-Key, was named one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Pros to Know. The award honors outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

Ivaniszyn was selected for the Pros to Know award from a field of more than 360 nominated individuals in the supply chain profession across all industries.

Ivaniszyn has overcome significant challenges in the supply chain by embracing and learning from each issue, and bringing her team together to pioneer innovations at Digi-Key and the industry that haven't been attempted before. Her expertise and leadership have been essential to driving enhancements to many of Digi-Key's operational processes, including establishing the largest Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) in the United States and the first and only small-package FTZ with major carriers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and government entities.

"This award honoring Teri couldn't be more deserved after she has embraced and worked to overcome countless challenges for Digi-Key over the past two years," said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key. "She brings innovative thinking to collaborating with customers and suppliers, and always blazes the trail on how we can do business better to provide better service. She truly is a 'Pro to Know!'"

"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

Visit www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., is recognized worldwide as the leader, innovator and pioneer of electronic components and automation products distribution. They offer more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key is a $4.5 billion company and employs more than 4,800 people. More information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

