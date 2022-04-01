AerCap Signs Lease Agreements for Ten New Airbus A320neo Aircraft and Two New Airbus A330neo Aircraft with ITA Airways

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has signed lease agreements for ten new Airbus A320neo aircraft and two new Airbus A330neo aircraft with ITA Airways. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver beginning in 2023 through 2024. The integration of these new aircraft is in line with the fleet plan of the Italian flag carrier.

Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap, said, "We are very pleased to expand our relationship with ITA Airways through the lease of these twelve advanced-technology Airbus A320neo and A330neo aircraft. These aircraft will enable ITA Airways to expand its network, whilst advancing its commitment to maintain an environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient fleet. We thank the team at ITA Airways for the confidence they have placed in AerCap, and we look forward to building the partnership for many years to come."

Francesco Presicce, Chief Technology Officer of ITA Airways, said: "The integration of these new aircraft is perfectly in line with the Company's fleet plan. This agreement represents a further step in our strategy of building a new environmental-friendly fleet with leadingedge technologies which will optimize efficiency, quality of service and significantly reduce the environmental impact. ITA Airways places the best customer service at the centre of its strategy with a strong focus on sustainability. The collaboration with AerCap allows us to improve cost efficiencies across our fleet. I wish to thank the AerCap team for their cooperation.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will", "aim", "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to successfully integrate GECAS' operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; and the potential impact of the consummation of the GECAS transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AerCap Holdings N.V.

