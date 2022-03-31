Pacific Coast Entertainment Sends Letter to Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) Proposing a Business Partnership for Organizational Transformation, Greater Diversity and Inclusion

Led by entertainment industry, diverse business leaders, PCE seeks to rebuild the Golden Globes through community outreach, international engagement, and transparent practices following 15 months of industry boycotts.

Dear Ms. Hoehne, Mr. Boehly, Members of the HFPA and HFPA Board:

Over the last year, many watched the headlines that have dramatically impacted the reputation and stature of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA or Association), its members, and the Golden Globe Awards. A year into the Association's public commitment to transform, and despite the actions taken toward that goal, the boycotts continue, and the public image of the HFPA and Golden Globe Awards remains tarnished.

As you prepare to celebrate the Golden Globes' 80th anniversary in 2023, I would like to propose a partnership between the HFPA and Pacific Coast Entertainment (PCE), a new company comprised of a diverse group of experienced and well-known business and industry professionals, who specialize in affecting the most challenging company transformations.

As partners, we would take the additional steps needed to reassure the world that the processes by which nominees are considered and awardees selected adhere to the highest ethical standards. Further, we would deepen and accelerate the work you began more than a year ago, adding more credibility in establishing a more authentic transformation and a willingness to encompass greater diversity and inclusion. This evolution goes far beyond a single award show on a single night.

At PCE, our goal is to build a robust business partnership with the HFPA that will benefit all members of the HFPA while restoring the brand and reputation of the Golden Globes. Our plan includes: creating an endowment to support the foreign correspondents; consummating strategic relationships for brand and community impact; and, creating a path for key industry partners to re-engage with the HFPA.

If you are interested to learn more, we would like to invite you, the Board of Directors, and all members of the HFPA to a dinner we are hosting in the coming weeks. We will formally introduce members of our team, outline our innovative and comprehensive financing model, and share our vision for reimagining the Golden Globe Awards. Equally important, we want to hear your ideas and feedback on how a partnership with PCE can work.

Please email PCE@agentofchange.com to receive a personal invitation for the dinner. We look forward to meeting you and hearing your ideas on the way forward.

Respectfully,

Yusef D. Jackson Cheryl Boone Isaacs Managing Partner Partner and Senior Advisor Pacific Coast Entertainment, LLC Pacific Coast Entertainment, LLC

