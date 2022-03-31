LP Building Solutions Launches LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing

LP Structural Solutions portfolio expands sheathing offerings to help homeowners reduce energy costs and create more efficient building structures

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, has unveiled LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, the latest innovation in the LP Structural Solutions portfolio. These sheathing panels are dual-layered and designed to minimize thermal bridging and energy loss, helping to make structures more energy-saving and cost-efficient over time.

LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing (PRNewswire)

"LP is committed to discovering new solutions to continuously evolve our portfolio of products with sustainability and efficiency in mind," said LP Growth and Innovation Product Manager Chris Dall. "As a product innovation team, we are focused on cultivating ideas that improve the portfolio to meet the product needs of building professionals across regions and climates. LP NovaCore sheathing is the latest example of our commitment to building out a solutions-based structural portfolio."

Designed to defend against heat and cold, LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing provides a continuous extruded polystyrene (XPS) layer between interior home spaces and the outside world. It will be one of the only insulated panel products on the market that combines XPS foam with an oriented strand board (OSB) substrate. The XPS foam provides continuous insulation with a higher R-value than standard sheathing and does not deteriorate over time, unlike some other foam insulation products. Despite the product's add-ons for insulation, it still uses standard 2×4 spacing. This important benefit means that builders in many regions do not need to adjust their framing to use this sheathing.

Dall explains, "In the face of evolving building codes that only increase in complexity, LP provides solutions that allow builders to easily meet code requirements without complicated installation processes. Furthermore, as insulation requirements in building codes become stricter, insulated sheathing will become less of a 'nice to have' and more of a 'need to have.'"

LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing is a structural product that addresses these code demands by combining built-in code compliance and easier installation for builders with energy efficiency and long-term value for homeowners. Proven features of LP NovaCore sheathing include its ability to reduce heating and cooling costs for homeowners by maintaining a stable indoor environment, as well as its adherence to both International Building Code (IBC) and International Residential Code (IRC) structural requirements so that contractors can confidently use the panels in any build.

LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing will be available in summer 2022. Learn more about the product here and the full suite of LP Structural Solutions here .

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as siding solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LP Building Solutions