LG COMMITS $150,000 TO NEW ORLEANS-BASED ST. AUGUSTINE HIGH SCHOOL

Establishes "LG Life's Good Endowed Scholarship Fund" and Contributes to Rebuild of Fire-Damaged Basketball Court and Other Technology Upgrades at the School

NEW ORLEANS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As March Madness® and the Men's Final Four® reaches its crescendo in New Orleans, LG Electronics USA, an official NCAA® partner, announced today it has committed $150,000 in funding as well as product to St. Augustine High School, a New Orleans-based college preparatory school.

The pledge from LG will establish the “LG Life’s Good Endowed Scholarship Fund” at the school as well as contribute to the rebuild of the school’s flood and fire-damaged basketball court. (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

The pledge from LG will establish the "LG Life's Good Endowed Scholarship Fund" at the school as well as contribute to the rebuild of the school's flood and fire-damaged basketball court. LG is also supplying a range of products including LG OLED TVs for a new film room in its Health & Wellness Center, LG Washers & Dryers for a new laundry room and LG Air Purifiers for use throughout the school. The LG Life's Good Endowed Scholarship Fund, which will award its first recipient this year, is a need-based general award that all St. Augustine High School graduating seniors can apply for as long as they are going to attend an NCAA school.1

"As a proud partner of the NCAA, LG wanted to give back to the host city of the Men's Final Four and help inspire the next wave of student athletes in New Orleans," said Peggy Ang, Senior Vice President of Marketing at LG Electronics USA. "When our partners at the NCAA, Turner Sports and CBS Sports, brought to us the story of St. Augustine and the positive impact that school has in its community, we wanted to help them continue their tradition of inspiring students to succeed in the classroom and on the field of play."

"We are truly grateful for this inspiring commitment from LG," said Aulston Taylor, President & CEO at St. Augustine High School. "The St. Augustine community is thrilled that LG has decided to invest in the future of our students and our school. Our basketball court and Health & Wellness Center are a symbol of resiliency at St. Augustine, as it has emerged stronger after Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida, and most recently a fire on Thanksgiving Day last year. With the help of friends like LG and many other supporters of our school, we are on the path to rebuilding our facility to its former glory. We will prevail!"

St. Augustine High School is an all-boys Catholic high school founded in 1951. Educating students primarily of predominantly African American backgrounds, the school serves as a training ground for leadership through academic excellence and moral values. It is also home to the world-renowned marching band, "Marching 100", which was the first high school band to march in the Rex Parade on Mardi Gras Day in 1967. The band has since played for eight U.S. Presidents, and performed at five Super Bowls, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC, and the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. The band will perform at the halftime of this year's second Final Four game. To learn more about St. Augustine High School's fund raising efforts, please visit staugnola.org/lg

LG's commitment to St. Augustine High School arose as part of a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports for category exclusive marketing and distribution rights to NCAA Championship competitions, including March Madness, that will expand the reach of college sports to legions of current fans and generations of new ones. LG's support of the NCAA Championships will include multiple initiatives to inspire fans and support student athletes including the recent launch of the NCAA Championships Channel (Channel 100), which will feature up to 50 NCAA Fall, Winter and Spring championships, both live and on-demand via LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels. To learn more about LG's partnership with the NCAA visit LG.com/NCAA.

1 LG will not be involved in selecting scholarship recipients. Selection of the scholarship recipients will be the sole responsibility St. Augustine High School. Eligibility for the scholarship is need-based and does not require participation in athletics as a prerequisite.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About St. Augustine High School

St. Augustine High School is a college preparatory school for young men in grades 8-12 founded in 1951 by the Josephite priests and brothers. St. Augustine High School has built a legacy serving as the training ground for leadership through academic excellence, moral values, Christian responsibility, and reasonable, consistent discipline. In 71 years, it has graduated 9,200 men.

About the NCAA®

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,000 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. NCAA, Men's Final Four, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

