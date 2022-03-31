Kleiner Device Labs' KG2 Surge Flow-Thru Interbody System Named Finalist for MD+DI Medical Design Excellence Award

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleiner Device Labs today announced that its new KG2TM SurgeTM flow-thru interbody system has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 Medical Design Excellence awards in the Implant and Tissue-Replacement Products category. The KG2 system maximizes total bone graft delivery volume, better distributes graft bilaterally into the intervertebral disc space, and streamlines the implant delivery, positioning and grafting processes for TLIF and PLIF spinal fusion procedures. Medical Device + Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI) sponsors the annual awards to recognize superior design and engineering of products in the MedTech industry that improve health outcomes, quality and accessibility.

KG2(TM) Surge(TM) flow-thru interbody system maximizes total bone graft delivery volume, better distributes graft bilaterally into the intervertebral disc space, and streamlines the implant delivery, positioning and grafting processes for TLIF and PLIF spinal fusion procedures. (PRNewswire)

"Development of the company's unique flow-thru technology and the new KG2 interbody system is the result of collaboration between surgical experience and mechanical engineering problem-solving, so we are proud to be recognized as a finalist," said Alan Burkholder, chief technical officer of Kleiner Device Labs.

The KG2 Surge system streamlines the implant delivery and grafting steps in lumbar spinal fusion procedures. The system comes with the interbody device pre-assembled with the cannula in a single-use sterile tray. It allows the surgeon to distract the disc space by inserting the implant, and then pack the disc space bilaterally through the KG2 Surge implant, using the attached cannulated inserter. The implant's I-beam architecture and ramp design, combined with the large cross-section cannula, allows simplified delivery and improved fill volume of a wide range of allograft and autograft products, including viscous and fibrous materials.

A short video demonstrating how the KG2 Surge flow-thru interbody system works is available here.

For KG2 technical specifications, instructions for use, or clinical efficacy information, please go to the company's web site.

About Kleiner Device Labs

Kleiner Device Labs is creating new instruments and devices to advance minimally invasive spine surgery and improve outcomes and costs for patients, surgeons, hospitals and payers. Kleiner Device Labs is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada. More information is available on the company's web site at http://www.kleinerlabs.com/.

KG and Surge are trademarks of Kleiner Device Labs.

Sales and Surgeon Contact:

Mike Hughes

Mike.hughes@kleinerlabs.com

M: 949.632.0769

Media Contact:

Brad Samson

brad.samson@kleinerlabs.com

M: 714.955.3951

Investor Contact:

Stewart Peabody

Stew.peabody@kleinerlabs.com

M: 312.498.5892

MKT-00010-26 Rev 1

Kleiner Device Labs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kleiner Device Labs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kleiner Device Labs