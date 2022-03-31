IEHP's Women in Leadership Engage with Local Students

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting women's inclusivity in healthcare leadership, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) recently participated in Chaffey College's Center for Culture and Social Justice Panel titled, "Celebrating Women in Healthcare Leadership," which educated students of the current roles and contributions made to healthcare by women in the Inland Empire.

The panel, conducted over Zoom, included several IEHP leaders, including Susie White, Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Priya Batra, Senior Medical Director for Family and Community Health; Shelly LaMaster, Director of Integrated Care; and Anna Wang, General Counsel.

"The event was wonderful and hearing from IEHP's women leaders was impactful for all who attended," said Dr. Leticia Romo, Chaffey College's Director of Student Equity and Engagement. "We had the opportunity to hear real and authentic stories, wisdom, and encouragement. Our students learned about mentorship, management responsibilities, leadership development, and overcoming imposter syndrome. We definitely look forward to connecting with the IEHP leaders in the future."

The panel also provided students with stories about their own educational journey and career background and offered advice for future healthcare leaders. "Our work as a community-based health plan goes well beyond traditional health services," said White. "It also includes making sure the next generation of leaders are equipped with the necessary support, tools and information to make even greater contributions to the healthcare space in the future."

In 2020, the health plan launched a Healthcare Scholarship Fund, partnering with Loma Linda University Medical School, University of California Riverside, and California University of Science and Medicine, to help remove the barrier of debt for local medical students and develop a growing workforce for healthcare professionals to care for the Inland Empire's growing Medi-Cal population.

In addition, amid the pandemic, IEHP provided internships to local public health students at Claremont Graduate University and Western University of Health Sciences to assist in developing program curricula at the plan's Community Resource Centers.

"Sharing knowledge and guidance with Inland Empire learners just entering the health care workforce is another way we can positively impact health and wellness," said Dr. Priya Batra, IEHP's Senior Medical Director for Family and Community Health. "Supporting the advancement of diverse health care professionals will help us achieve vibrant health in our region."

