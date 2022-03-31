Hometown Hero CBD Donates $65,000 to Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars

The donation, made in December, brought the cannabusiness' total contributions to veterans nonprofits in 2021 to $100,000.

AUSTIN, Texas , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Hero CBD , the veteran-supporting manufacturer of hemp-derived THC and CBD products, is pleased to announce its $65,000 donation to the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Of this donation, $10,000 went to VFW Post 10427 in Leander, Texas for needed renovations, and $55,000 will go to its parent organization, the Texas VFW for the Military Assistance Program (MAP). Founded in 1899, the VFW is a nonprofit composed of U.S. veterans dedicated to supporting other veterans, service members, and their families. Their services include benefits advocacy, financial grants, scholarships, and mental health intervention.

"We were honored to support a group that has served American veterans for more than 100 years," said Lukas Gilkey, U.S. Coast Guard veteran and CEO of Hometown Hero CBD. "Members of the VFW embody what it is to be a veteran with their continuous service. It was an absolute pleasure to be in a position where we can support them in their mission of fostering camaraderie among veterans and advocating for them as well."

The donation is the largest single contribution made by Hometown Hero since its founding. In 2021, the company donated a total of $100,000 to veteran nonprofits. And despite this achievement, Hometown Hero has its sights set to further increase its donations to organizations dedicated to helping those who served. Along with the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars, Hometown Hero CBD has made contributions to the following nonprofits:

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Soldiers' Angels

Operation Finally Home

Hometown Hero CBD offers complimentary samples of its hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and Delta-8 THC gummies for new customers 21 and older. A military discount is available for U.S. veterans and active duty for all products on HometownHeroCBD.com.

About Hometown Hero CBD

Hometown Hero CBD manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of proceeds from all products sold to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com, email the company at PR@hometownhero.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Twitter at @HometownHeroATX and Instagram at @HometownHeroATX.

