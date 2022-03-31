Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Falling in love with a city | "Spring City" Jinan of China

Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago

BEIJING, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Jinan:

Baotu Spring Park
Baotu Spring Park(PRNewswire)

Is there 950 springs and pools gushing all year round in a city? Yes, this is the Jinan! Jinan, the "city of thousands of springs" has a long history of spring culture, with "72 Famous Springs" such as Baotu Spring and pearl spring, and famous scenic spots and historic sites such as Daming Lake gathered by springs. Jinan has become the "spring capital" of modern Chinese culture and traditional history. Please follow us and approach this famous landscape city in northern China!

Love a city | Jinan, China

