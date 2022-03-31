Air Products' Victoria Brifo, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, to Deliver Keynote Address at the Gases and Welding Distributors Association's Spring Management Conference

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Victoria Brifo will deliver the keynote address at the Gases and Welding Distributors Association's (GAWDA) Spring Management Conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5 at the JW Marriot Indianapolis, Indiana.

The conference theme is "Leaders Mentoring Leaders – Working Together to Tame the Chaos." Brifo's keynote address will focus on "Leadership Lessons from the Pandemic."

"The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many employees, and leaders, to re-evaluate their work life. Now, more than ever, work must be about more than a well-earned paycheck. People want to feel good about their work, to know that their daily tasks are making a positive difference in their community and the larger world," said Brifo. "This approach ties in well with Air Products' higher purpose to bring people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and environmental challenges, and create a work environment where every employee feels proud to come to work and know they belong and matter."

Air Products representatives attending GAWDA will be available at contact booth #703 on Monday, April 4. GAWDA attendees are invited to stop by to learn about Air Products' safe and reliable industrial gas supply and innovative solutions that can help independent distributors address customer challenges.

GAWDA's Spring Management Conference is designed to promote interaction between owners/CEOs, management and operations decision-makers. The Conference serves as an ideal platform for tactical networking, process-oriented business education, and actionable take-home solutions.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

1940 Air Products Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18106-5500

www.airproducts.com

