CELEBRATE YOUR BIRTHDAY WITH THE MOVIE STARS; SHOWCASE CINEMAS LAUNCHES NEW ALL-INCLUSIVE, CUSTOMIZABLE "MOVIE PARTY" PACKAGE

New Movie Party Package Includes Private Screening for Up to 20 Guests, Concessions, Party Favors, Customized Movie-Themed Digital Invitations and more

NORWOOD, Mass., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, is excited to invite families to celebrate their child's birthday with the movie stars with its new, all-inclusive and customizable "Movie Party" package, now available for booking.

Showcase Cinemas' Movie Party package includes the rental of a private auditorium for a screening of one the latest cinematic releases for up to 20 guests, giving children the chance to celebrate their birthday with a movie on the big screen! Families can book the film of their choice, along with a customized on-screen birthday message for the birthday child, classic concessions with a 1-2-3 Go Box (including a child-sized popcorn, drink and a snack) for each guest, and a dedicated cake time and paper goods. All guests also receive a party favor, and Showcase Cinemas provides customized movie-themed digital invitations to make the party planning process easy and convenient for families.

The new Movie Party package is debuting at Showcase Cinemas location in advance of highly anticipated April theatrical releases of upcoming family-friendly films, including "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (April 8), "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (April 15) and "The Bad Guys" (April 22).

"There is nothing more exciting for children than seeing their favorite characters come to life on the big screen at the movies, and we are very excited to launch our new Movie Party package to help create special birthday moments and lasting memories for our guests," said Mark Malinowski, VP of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "With a private screening for up to 20 friends and family, classic movie theater concessions, an on-screen message for the birthday child, plus digital invitations, cake time, paper goods and party favors, we are making the planning process as easy as possible for families, while providing children with a birthday party they will never forget."

Pricing for the Movie Party package starts from $499 for up to 20 guests, and is now available for booking at all Showcase Cinemas locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and Ohio, excluding Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill, MA. Families are encouraged to book their party in advance to ensure theater and film availability. Additional guests may be added for an extra fee.

Showcase Cinemas' Popcorn Club members receive a 10% discount on Movie Party bookings. At only $10 to join, Popcorn Club members also receive special perks including an official Popcorn Club membership card preloaded with a free movie ticket, a free 1-2-3 Go Box, an exclusive Popcorn Club backpack, and a free birthday movie ticket, plus more. Learn more about joining the Showcase Popcorn Club at https://popcornclub.showcasecinemas.com/.

Reservations and details for booking a Movie Party package are now available at https://www.showcasecinemas.com/group-sales/birthday-party.

ABOUT SHOWCASE CINEMAS

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 828 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com

