CAMBRIA HOTELS CONTINUES WEST COAST EXPANSION WITH CALABASAS DEBUT

Contemporary design and approachable luxuries await modern travelers at upscale brand's newest location

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), revealed today that modern travelers visiting the Golden State have yet another location to experience the brand's stylish essentials and design-forward accommodations following yesterday's official debut of the Cambria Hotel Calabasas. The newest Cambria hotel represents the brand's fifth location in California – joining hotels in the wine country of Napa and Sonoma, LAX and the Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area – and underscores the brand's quest to bring its modern, upscale experience to travelers' favorite destinations.

(Front L-R) Remon Pagels, General Manager; Janis Cannon SVP, Upscale Brands, Choice Hotels; Michelle Freedman, Director of Sales; Mary Sue Maurer, Mayor of Calabasas; Richard Weintraub, President and CEO, Weintraub Real Estate Group; Mark Bagaason, President and CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Conejo Valley (Back L-R) Chance Reno, Assistant General Manager; Mark Shalala, SVP, Upscale Development, Choice Hotels; David Heroux, Board Chairman, Boys and Girls Club of Conejo Valley; Scott Lockwood, Regional VP, Franchise Sales Development, Choice Hotels (PRNewswire)

To commemorate the grand opening of Calabasas' newest hotel, executives from Choice Hotels and development company Weintraub Real Estate Group joined city officials, including Calabasas Mayor Mary Sue Maurer, for an official ribbon cutting ceremony and property tours.

"Calabasas has long been touted as one of California's premier star-studded neighborhoods, and with picturesque views, proximity to the stunning beaches of Malibu and downtown Los Angeles with its thriving arts and culture scene, it's easy to see why celebrities, Fortune 500 companies, and now Cambria Hotels choose to call the city home," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "This new hotel offers guests a modern respite – from a day of meetings or a day of adventuring – with approachable indulgences and one-of-a-kind local touches like indoor and outdoor living spaces nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains hillside. The Cambria Hotel Calabasas is truly a gem within the growing Cambria portfolio, and we look forward to surprising and delighting SoCal visitors at the brand's newest location."

Located at 26400 Rondell Street, the three-story, 125-room Cambria Hotel Calabasas is ideally situated across four acres nestled between the Santa Monica foothills and Malibu Canyon, positioning guests near some of Southern California's most beautiful beaches and hiking trails. The new upscale hotel is also near several corporate headquarters, including Cheesecake Factory and Harbor Freight, in addition to tourist attractions, such as horseback riding in Malibu Canyon, hiking in Pointe Dume, as well as Malibu Creek State Park, Pepperdine University, the Commons at Calabasas shopping center, the Malibu Pier, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Camarillo Premiere Outlet Malls and Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza.

The Cambria Hotel Calabasas features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

- Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an outdoor pool with mountain views and open-air dining patio.

- Locally inspired design and décor, curated by award-winning Los Angeles designer Rachael Goddard to reflect the unique personality of the surrounding community.

- Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

- Onsite barista coffee bar and dining option featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

- Complimentary electric vehicle charging stations.

- State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Calabasas also features nearly 2,000 square feet of multi-function meeting space, ideally suited for leisure events and corporate gatherings alike. Following yesterday's grand opening, the hotel will host a networking event today to culminate the brand's #CheersToHer campaign, an initiative created with women-owned Cambria Estate Winery to celebrate and raise awareness of women in hospitality and wine throughout the year highlighting Women's History Month. The event, which pays homage to the female entrepreneurial spirit, aims to connect the next generation of women leaders with new pathways and colleagues and features an interactive panel discussion with Choice's Cannon and other women hospitality leaders.

The Cambria Hotel Calabasas was developed by franchisee and California-based Weintraub Real Estate Group and is managed by Twenty Four Seven Hotels.

"Our team has a long tradition of working closely with the community to showcase the best of Southern California's roots and culture to visitors, and the Cambria Hotel Calabasas is no exception. Whether they enjoy a taste of contemporary California cuisine at the hotel's restaurant or soak in mountain views from the patio, we know this hotel will help business and leisure travelers alike make the most of their time in our vibrant city," said Richard Weintraub, president and CEO, Weintraub Real Estate Group.

There are currently nearly 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of Choice franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

