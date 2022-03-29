SUPER BOWL-WINNING QUARTERBACK AND NFT LEGEND LAUNCH NEXT GEN HYDRATION BEVERAGE

Russell Wilson and AJ Vaynerchuk team up to create a first-of-its-kind sports drink catered to Gen Z

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Russell Wilson, and NFT expert, entrepreneur and digital guru, AJ Vaynerchuk, announced today that they have teamed up with H+S Labs to launch Local Weather ™ , a first-of-its-kind nootropic-focused hydration beverage created for the next generation of sports and movement.

Local Weather is an innovative sports drink created for today's version of sports. It is founded on the belief that 'sports' drinks haven't evolved with consumers and the way they perform and move. "Only 16% of consumers1 consider themselves 'athletes' today, and 52% of Gen Z2 say they prefer non-traditional sports, which includes literally any movement, e.g., Pickleball, TikTok dancing, roller skating, painting and gaming," said Jon Alagem, CEO of Local Weather and H+S Labs. "That's why we created Local Weather—to support this largely ignored generation of consumers who are redefining what it means to be active both mentally and physically."

Working closely with H+S Labs, Wilson and Vaynerchuk developed Local Weather to be the perfect balance of what the mind and body need to operate at peak performance, whether playing in the Super Bowl or Fortnite. The team brought on sports nutrition expert Angie Asche, MS, RD, CSSD, to further refine its specific ingredients and formulations. Some of Local Weather's all natural and organic ingredients include coconut water for base hydration, pink Himalayan salt for electrolytes and nootropics such as Ashwagandha, L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine to support mental stamina, focus and performance. Local Weather will launch with four flavors: Fruit Punch, Orange Clementine, Mango Passionfruit and Wildberry.

"Throughout my career I've found that the high-sugar and artificial sports drinks we all know prevent me from achieving my best," said Wilson. "As a professional athlete and father, I truly believe we owe it to the next generation to provide a better option that suits their performance needs and speaks to their creative pursuits. It's time to start a new conversation and change the dialogue around sports hydration forever."

Beyond creating a more inclusive product, the Local Weather team is going one step further to engage with consumers ahead of its launch in the second half of this year. The brand is launching a finite number of NFTs to their early adopter consumers that will act as a membership into an exclusive part of the Local Weather world. The Local Weather website will soon outline the Roadmap of what the membership will entail and the perks that NFT holders can expect, but most notably they will be the first to receive the four beverages and have sole access to an exclusive fifth flavor.

"From the very beginning, our goal has been to approach this product differently," said Vaynerchuk. "We wanted to create a space for everyone to express different opinions and creativity, and most importantly, to center ourselves around a community. The NFT component coupled with our social channels will allow us to craft something everyone needs, desires and loves. We're here to change the game. Period."

To join the Local Weather conversation ahead of its launch, head to its Discord server, Twitter, Instagram or visit the Local Weather website for more information and future announcements.

About H+S Labs

H+S Labs is a subsidiary of NYC based design agency, Harper+Scott. Harper+Scott has been the premier design and manufacturing agency for companies such as Tim Hortons, In-N-Out, Carnival Cruise Line, Popeyes and Sephora. Seeing a need to develop mindful, better-for-you brands utilizing responsible supply chains, H+S Labs launched to respond to this need. Harper+Scott is proud to be in the .01% of all companies in the US certified as B Corporation, meaning everything created will be developed with transparency, environmental impact, and sustainability in mind.

About Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author. One of the NFL's top quarterbacks, Russell recently signed with the Denver Broncos and will start his first season with the team this Fall. In addition to winning the Super Bowl, during his time with the Seattle Seahawks Wilson was named to nine Pro Bowls and was honored with the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2021, recognizing his longstanding commitment to giving back.

Russell, together with his wife Ciara, are the founders of The Why Not You Foundation which is dedicated to creating real and lasting change by motivating and empowering today's youth.

About AJ Vaynerchuk

AJ Vaynerchuk is the co-founder and co-CEO of VaynerSports where he oversees the company's operations and sets the organization's vision and direction. Prior to leading VaynerSports, AJ co-founded VaynerMedia in 2009 at age 22 with his brother Gary. AJ served as COO of the social media-first digital agency and helped grow the company to $100M in annual revenue, expanded the agency's footprint globally and built a team of more than 1,000 employees.

AJ is also a partner at VaynerFund, a venture capital fund focused on investing in Web 3.0 technology and NFT's. He currently is an active NFT investor personally holding VeeFriends, Cryptopunks, BAYC and more.

