SonicWall Posts Record-Breaking Year as Channel Partners Thrive with Unparallel Product Demand

Delivering extraordinary sales numbers, an impressive collection of accolades and unprecedented perfect scores, SonicWall delivered in 2021

MILPITAS, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced that 2021 was its best year on record. Propelled by the delivery of high-demand products, including the evolution of its Generation 7 next-generation firewalls and a laser focus on its customers, SonicWall delivered record levels of sales and profitability in 2021.

SonicWall (PRNewsfoto/SonicWall) (PRNewswire)

"An unwavering commitment to SonicWall customers has had a major impact on the last 12 months of business," said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. "We have more than 17,000 active SonicWall partners helping protect our customers every day, and those same partners have increased market share in key price bands and market segments, confirming SonicWall's place as one of the unquestioned leaders in the cybersecurity space."

Despite a difficult economic climate, the company posted strong financial results strengthening its pipeline growth, including a 33% increase in new customer growth and generating a 45% increase in new customer sales. Additionally, SonicWall has seen incredible growth in cloud-delivered products and services, which are up 36% year-over-year. Plus, new Generation 7 products have represented 90% of sales over the past year.

Boundless 2022: The Benchmark of Partner Enablement

Created and produced exclusively for SonicWall partners, Boundless 2022 — the company's global virtual partner experience — provided unparalleled content, insight and expert analysis to help partners succeed in 2022 and beyond. The attendance for the event was up 16% to the previous years, with over 47,000 live reactions throughout the content.

At Boundless 2022, SonicWall applauded its partners for the following successes in 2021:

Double-digit growth across all customer segments, from SMBs to enterprise and government customers

Over 90% customer retention rate

10% increase in partner annual recurring revenue

34% growth in new customer unit volume, with a 40% increase in per-transaction value

24% increase in the creation of new deal registrations

"No question we had a record-setting year," said SonicWall Chief Revenue Officer Bob VanKirk. "What's equally important is that 2021 was a record-setting year for many of our partners. We continue to be completely committed to our channel and our go-to-market model, welcoming over 5,000 new partners last year alone due to SonicWall's momentum and strong value proposition."

SonicWall partners who missed the live Boundless 2022 event may still visit boundless2022.com to watch the on-demand content.

Capture ATP Earns Four Consecutive 'Perfect Scores'

The SonicWall Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) service, which includes patented Real-Time Deep Memory InspectionTM (RTDMI) technology to catch the most advanced and unknown malware faster, was the only solution to receive four consecutive perfect scores in ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense (ATD) certification testing across the last four quarters. ICSA Labs is an independent third party that tested SonicWall's solutions using never-before-seen malware samples.

During 128 total days of testing in 2021, SonicWall detected 2,578 (100%) malicious samples of new and little-known threats, while weeding through 3,010 innocuous apps without issuing a single false positive — the only vendor in the security industry that can make that claim.

The ICSA Labs ATD test is unique in that it uses never-before-seen malware samples not found in any of the well-known third-party malware reputation services. Additionally, some malware samples are custom-modified by ICSA Labs, thus making them completely unique to the ICSA ATD test environment.

The conditions make it virtually a certainty that in order for a malware detection solution to produce a high score on such tests, it would have to have a superior dynamic analysis capability that's accurate at identifying malware while ignoring truly benign samples.

SonicWall Excellence Recognized with Industry Accolades

SonicWall has been recognized consistently by cybersecurity industry experts over the last several months for the quality of its programs and the prominence of its partner program and employees.

On its most recent analysis of the global network firewall market, Frost & Sullivan awarded SonicWall with its 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient.

In addition, SonicWall was named as one of the 20 Coolest Network Security Companies of 2022 in CRN's coveted Security 100. CRN's Security 100 examines 100 vendors across five market segments to guide solution providers on where to place their bets in a crowded market.

CRN also spotlighted SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner in the 2022 CEO Outlook, while also recognizing three SonicWall channel team leaders as 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs: Bob VanKirk, HoJin Kim and David Bankemper.

SonicWall's SecureFirst Partner Program earned a five-star rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program guide. The perfect rating is given only to an elite set of vendors that deliver the 'best of the best' to solution providers, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SonicWall