New Publication in Scientific Reports Shows Hydration of the Upper Airways Reduces Symptoms of COVID-19

International Team of Scientists Finds that Hydration of the Nose, Larynx and Trachea by Salt Aerosols In COVID-19 Infected Patients Increases Oxygen Saturation Relative to Nasal Saline Control

an international team of scientists at Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Harvard University, Massachusetts General Hospital, Research Triangle Institute, University Leicester, GS BIO-INHALATION and Sensory Cloud Inc. published in Scientific Reports which shows how airway hygiene with calcium-rich hypertonic salts (FEND) reduces symptoms of COVID-19.

The study examined how symptoms of COVID-19 were impacted by hydration of the upper airways. The findings show that while respiratory droplet generation increases by up to 4 orders of magnitude in dehydrated associated states of advanced age, elevated BMI-age, strenuous exercise, and SARS-CoV-2 infection, targeted hydration of the nose, larynx and trachea with calcium-rich hypertonic salts (FEND) in COVID-19 positive patients decreases respiratory droplet generation, increases oxygen saturation and reduces symptoms of disease relative to a nasal saline control.

These new research findings showcase that hydration of the upper airways appears promising as a non-drug approach for reducing risks of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19.

"It is well understood that the breathing of dry air augments risks of respiratory diseases ranging from asthma to COVID-19," said Bangalore Baptist Hospital's Carol Elizabeth George, MD, first author of the article. "Many studies have also shown the respiratory health benefits of breathing clean moist air. In a world of dirty and dry air, the ability to confer the benefits of airway hydration with a hygienic rite as simple as the breathing of calcium-rich salt water three times a day has special healthcare relevance to communities like those I care for, where there is hardly any access to drugs, vaccines and basic hygiene, and where respiratory disease is the principal cause of death and morbidity."

"We are honored to be working with extraordinary individuals like Dr. Carol Elizabeth George, I and other healthcare workers and scientists, to explore this new form of hygiene targeting the upper airways with hypertonic salts," said Dr. Dennis Ausiello, Director CATCH, Massachusetts General Hospital, Jackson Distinguished Professor of Clinical Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

In a parallel clinical study reported by the authors that focused on exercise-induced dehydration, exhaled aerosol increased around 15-fold following one hour of exercise (between 0.5 to 1.0% whole body weight loss); these new findings point to a previously unknown factor that may contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in athletic circumstances and the elevated risk of respiratory infection illness among high-endurance athletes.

"Nasal salines have proven beneficial for thousands of years as a means of cleansing nasal mucus," said communicating author Dr. David Edwards, Harvard University Professor of the Practice of Bioengineering (2002-2019), and FEND inventor. "We are finding that hydrating the larynx and trachea confers a more profound impact on respiratory hygiene, as upper airway clearance and oxygenation function are critically managed by a well-hydrated larynx and trachea."

This new research shines a light on the impact of whole-body dehydration, which frequently accompanies COVID-19 and is a potential common underlying factor in phenotypical states such as advanced age and high BMI associated with heightened risk of disease.

To view the new published research, and to find out more information about FEND, please visit https://www.hellofend.com/pages/science.

