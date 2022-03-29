DIT Acquires Vascular Access Consultants in Austin, Texas

DALLAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infusion Therapy, LLC ("DIT"), a market leading provider of outsourced vascular access services, has announced the acquisition of Vascular Access Consultants based in Austin, Texas. Vascular Access Consultants has been providing expert services to healthcare facilities in Austin and the surrounding areas for the past 26 years under the direction of its founder and owner, Katie Schatzlein RN, BSN, MSN, VA-BC.

DIT | 24/7 Vascular Access Specialists (PRNewsfoto/Dynamic Infusion Therapy, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Schatzlein explained, "My relationship with DIT over the years has given me a level of confidence that they will not only maintain the same quality of patient care that I have fostered, but also will advance it significantly in years to come."

Peter Harris, President & CEO of DIT, commented, "Katie built an organization over many years that delivers high quality services with excellent nurses. We are genuinely excited to welcome them to DIT." DIT and Vascular Access Consultants operate in adjacent markets and the combination is a natural expansion of DIT's coverage across the state of Texas and the nation.

Harris further commented, "This acquisition is part of our continued effort to become the national platform for vascular access. We've announced two other acquisitions during the past few months and plan to pursue more." DIT currently provides services in 21 states to more than 1,500 healthcare facilities, and more patients receive peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) from DIT than from any other outsourced provider in the nation. In early 2021, RiverGlade Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, partnered with DIT to build on its reputation for clinical excellence.

About DIT

Dynamic Infusion Therapy, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a full service, on-demand outsourced provider of vascular access insertion services with a proven clinical model that lowers costs for its customers and leads to better patient outcomes. The Joint Commission first accredited DIT a decade ago and has awarded DIT its Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit www.dynamicinfusion.com

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dynamic Infusion Therapy, LLC