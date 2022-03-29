Diamond Therapeutics Achieves Last Patient Last Visit in Clinical Trial of Low-Dose Psilocybin

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Diamond Therapeutics Inc., a drug development company focused on non-psychedelic doses of psilocybin for use in the treatment of mental health, announces the completion of last patient last visit (LPLV) in its Phase 1 clinical trial of low doses of psilocybin. LPLV is the date upon which the last subject completes a clinical study. The study's final patient follow-up visit was March 12, 2022.

This randomized, double-blind trial is the first systematic, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose study to investigate very low doses of psilocybin in humans. The study assesses psilocybin's safety and tolerability. The aim is to identify an active, non-psychedelic dosage.

For the trial, fifty-six persons were enrolled in seven separate cohorts over four and a half months. A panel of five senior, highly experienced physicians reviewed all safety data as it became available.

"Before this study, little proper, controlled research had been done to investigate very low concentrations of psilocybin," says Dr. Michael B. McDonnell, Chief Medical Officer of Diamond. "Diamond's study is robust and well designed with controls for bias and expectancy. It will advance our understanding of the therapeutic potential of very low doses of psilocybin."

The trial was conducted in Toronto under the supervision of principal investigator Dr. Isabella Szeto of BioPharma Services Inc., the contract research organization working with Diamond. Diamond anticipates topline results will be available by May 2022, with a complete analysis to follow.

"We look forward to sharing the study data as soon as all analysis is complete," says Judy Blumstock, Diamond's founder and CEO. "The results from this landmark trial will catalyze our planned phase two studies. We are closer to achieving our goal of bringing new and better accessible alternative therapeutics to the millions of people struggling with mental health disorders. "

Diamond Therapeutics is a drug development company based in Toronto, Ontario. Our mission is to develop new and better therapies for mental health conditions by unlocking the promise of psychedelic compounds. Diamond is focused on sub-perceptual, non-hallucinogenic treatments that hold potential for use across a broad patient cohort —maximizing the positive impact better drugs can have on global mental health. To learn more about Diamond, visit www.diamondthera.com.

