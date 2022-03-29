CRN® Honors Accedian With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

MONTREAL, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in secure network performance and end user experience solutions, is being celebrated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

Accedian's Skylight 4X Partner Program was selected to receive the 5-Star rating based on its enhanced partner experience encompassing a partner-centric consultative approach for driving new solutions, collaborative partner enablement/training programs and joint value proposition development focused on go-to-market initiatives. As the business landscape changes, so do the growth opportunities for niche focused MSP & MSSP partnerships to address specialized business and technology requirements. Managed services across all verticals demands secure network performance across their networks, applications and user experience. Partnering with Accedian enables complete north-south, east-west ecosystem-wide visibility. Accedian's Skylight 4X Partner Program was commended on empowering partners to recognize new revenue opportunities faster through a series of proven proprietary expert, partner-centric service creation and enablement processes. Dedicated Accedian team members work in lock-step with partners to create value with:

Solution identification and development

Sales readiness

Proven go-to-market process

"Accedian is honored to have our Skylight 4X Partner Program be named to CRN's prestigious 5-Star Partner for the second year in a row. The changes we set out to implement last year are really gaining traction for our partners and they are realizing real gains in service offerings, enhanced customer experience and new revenue opportunities," said Kevin Baranowski, Senior Director, Global Enterprise MSP & MSSP Channel Sales. "Skylight 4X MSP & MSSP Partners worldwide are gaining a unique edge from integrating our performance visibility, experience monitoring, and cyber resiliency solutions and services into their solutions."

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

