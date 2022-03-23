SullivanCotter Enhances Provider Performance Management Technology™ User Experience for Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers

CHICAGO , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SullivanCotter, the nation's leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of total rewards programs, workforce solutions, and technology and data products for the health care industry and not-for-profit sector, announces new functionality for its growing Provider Performance Management Technology™ (PPMT™) platform that enhances ease of access and usability for physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs). PPMT™ is an industry-first, cloud-based product that engages the clinical workforce and informs leaders through transparent performance-based compensation administration, contract management, and analytical and reporting capabilities.

New functionality includes valuable upgrades to the PPMT™ portal – allowing physicians and APPs one-click access to view key performance indicators via mobile or desktop. This provides physicians and APPs with a quicker line of sight into current performance and productivity results and enhances their ability to track progress against goals on their personal landing page. PPMT's more robust reporting capabilities are also still available for clinicians who are looking to dive deeper into detailed productivity, performance, and compensation results.

The focus on physician and APP engagement is further enhanced with the addition of self-service utilization reporting for compensation administrators. Enabling administrators to easily see which physicians and APPs have been utilizing PPMT™ and what reports have been accessed helps them to identify opportunities to engage the clinical workforce. "Administrators, leaders and managers are often having conversations with individual clinicians about their compensation and these reports help them to go into these meetings better prepared with opportunities to engage and educate their colleagues," said Shelly Slowiak, Director of Product Support - PPMT™, SullivanCotter.

Designed to address a spectrum of physician, leadership and other key stakeholder needs, PPMT™ combines years of health care compensation insight and expertise with an intuitive and automated technology platform to help drive performance and support the transition from volume- to value-based care.

"The needs of the health care organizations we serve are dynamic and ever-changing – especially in a marketplace that has grown increasingly complex in the past two years. SullivanCotter remains dedicated to continually enhancing our technology products to drive greater value for clients by understanding these needs and evolving alongside them," said David Schwietz, Chief Information Officer, SullivanCotter.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights, expertise, data and technology products to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

