Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Opens CNG Fueling Station in Georgia

Operated by Marlin Compression near the Port of Savannah

New Georgia-based compressed natural gas fueling station offers a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emission levels.

DOVER, Del., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that its affiliate Marlin Compression opened a high-capacity compressed natural gas (CNG) truck and tube trailer fueling station in Port Wentworth, Georgia. The facility is one of the largest public access CNG stations on the East Coast. In addition to CNG, the new fueling station will offer a renewable natural gas (RNG) option to customers in the near future.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation opens CNG fueling station, operated by Marlin Compression, in Georgia near the Port of Savannah (PRNewswire)

In addition to fleet fueling, the station will be utilized as a staging area for Marlin Gas Services to fill CNG transport trailers for its virtual pipeline services. A dedicated lane for filling the transport trailers will allow Marlin to better serve its Southeast customers.

Today's ribbon-cutting event celebrated the opening of the fueling station and included representatives from the Georgia Public Service Commission, Georgia Ports Authority, City of Savannah and the City of Port Wentworth, among others.

The Marlin Compression CNG fueling station is located along the I-95 corridor near the Port of Savannah, within the Port Fuel Center. The newly constructed Port Fuel Center offers customers fuel options that are sustainable and decrease fuel costs at the Port of Savannah and surrounding communities.

Marlin Compression constructed the station in partnership with Atlanta Gas Light, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas. In 2020, Atlanta Gas Light announced it entered into an agreement with Chesapeake Utilities to construct and maintain the station.

"The Marlin Compression CNG station is yet another example of Chesapeake Utilities' leadership in the transition to lower carbon energy," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "Our service expansions not only provide access to lower carbon energy, but they also contribute to the economic well-being of the communities we serve. In partnership with Atlanta Gas Light, Southern Company Gas and the Port Fuel Center, we are excited to offer CNG as a low emissions fuel option for the truck fleets and other vehicles that operate in and around the Port of Savannah. In the near future, we will provide an RNG option at the same site to further advance our efforts in developing sustainable energy projects."

As part of the Company's mission, Chesapeake Utilities strives to make life better for the people and communities where its employees live, work and serve. During the grand opening event earlier today, Chesapeake Utilities announced a $10,000 donation to the United Way of the Coastal Empire. The organization serves members of the Bryan, Chatham, Liberty and Effingham communities.

About Atlanta Gas Light



Atlanta Gas Light is a natural gas distribution company owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Atlanta Gas Light provides natural gas delivery service to approximately 1.7 million customers in Georgia. In operation since 1856, the company is one of the oldest corporations in the state. For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Marlin Compression, LLC

Marlin Compression is owned by OnSight Renewables, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK). Marlin Compression operates a CNG public fueling station located at the Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's Energy Lane operations center in Dover, Delaware. The Port Fueling Center will be its second CNG station.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offer sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Holly Lovett

PR and Media Relations Manager, Southern Company Gas

404.275.9321

hcrawfor@southernco.com

Brianna Patterson

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

302-217-7050

bpatterson@chpk.com

