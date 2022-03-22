Tests Show Exro's Coil DriverTM Technology Improves Electric Motorcycle Performance and Enhances Efficiencies

Exro completed new performance and efficiency testing using a 100 Volt Coil Driver and Zero Motorcycles' electric motor demonstrating the ability of Exro's 100 Volt Coil Driver to significantly increase motor output in light electric vehicles.

Coil Driver delivered improvements to power and torque and enhanced efficiency at high speed with actual results aligning to simulated results.

The latest results support Exro's increasingly strong competitive position in the lightweight electric mobility market and support growing brand recognition for Exro in the market for affordable light electric vehicle solutions.

CALGARY, AB, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced today it has completed side-by-side testing, using Exro's 100 Volt Coil Driver and Zero Motorcycles' OE premium electric powertrain. The results validate Coil Driver's performance in electric motorcycles and demonstrate the ability of Exro's 100 Volt Coil Driver to improve motor performance in light electric vehicles.

Exro collaborated with Zero to demonstrate to the electric motorcycle industry that Coil Driver can improve power and torque without compromising efficiencies. Over the course of 18 months, Zero provided motor technology and integration support, and Exro produced and delivered power electronics that were designed to meet the bike's specific performance requirements. Today, Exro is excited to share that its 100 Volt Coil Driver increased both power and torque in Zero's SR/F motorcycle with a Z-Force75-10 motor, when compared to Zero's current Z-Force system.

A dynamometer ("dyno") was used to determine torque and power outcomes during testing. Comprehensive simulations were conducted prior to testing using Ansys software, the first simulation-driven design tool that combines multi-physics simulation capabilities, to predict the performance of the Coil Driver system for the ZF75-10 motor. The results from testing confirm a less than 4% deviation from the simulated results, demonstrating Exro's expertise in taking comprehensive simulations to optimal products with a high degree of accuracy. To ensure consistency, all testing was conducted at 100 Volts and within the DC power limit. Results were as follows:

System Peak Power (kW) Peak Torque (Nm) Zero ZF75-10 Base System 70.1 189 Simulated Results with Exro Coil Driver 93.3 228 Dyno Tested Results with Exro Coil Driver 90 227

This new set of test results from Zero's motorcycle with Exro's Coil Driver achieved over 13% more speed, 15% more torque, and 33% more power, compared to Zero's motorcycle as it was originally equipped. Overall data from drive efficiency testing delivered on expectations, demonstrating Coil Driver's ability to improve power and torque without compromising efficiencies.

The results align with outcomes from similar tests conducted with other motorsport partners, including Untitled Motorcycles, and support growing brand recognition for Exro in the market for affordable light electric vehicle solutions. Across the board, results demonstrate that Coil Driver makes electric motorcycles faster, more powerful, and last longer on a single charge, which can satisfy recreational motorcyclists' desire for speed and performance, and younger motorcyclists' need for affordable transportation solutions.

"We collaborated with Exro to evaluate performance enhancements for our electric motorcycles and showcase our commitment to focused and continuous product innovation," said Ryan Biffard, technical lead for powertrain development with Zero. "Exro delivered on its technology commitment. We saw a significant increase in motor torque and power with the Exro 100 Volt Coil Driver and are excited to continue our evaluation with Exro."

"Our work with Zero is an excellent demonstration of Exro's electric powertrain expertise and marks a major milestone on our path towards becoming the leading power electronics provider for the electric motorcycle market," said Sue Ozdemir, CEO of Exro. "The results are further proof of Exro's ability to improve performance and efficiency in low voltage electric vehicle applications and reinforce great confidence in our engineering and development teams' ability to deliver superior technology to the electric mobility markets. We've delivered on our technology commitments and are moving forward to the next phase of collaboration for commercialization with Zero."

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a clean technology company pioneering intelligent control solutions in power electronics to help solve the most challenging problems in electrification. Exro has developed a new class of control technology that expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. Exro enables the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

Exro's advanced motor control technology, the Coil DriverTM, expands the capabilities of electric powertrains by enabling intelligent optimization for efficient energy consumption. Exro is working with many partners from all over the world to bring their technology to the electric mobility industries and beyond.

