OPPENHEIMER & CO. INC. LAUNCHES NEXT PHASE OF DIGITAL ONBOARDING PLATFORM FOR FINANCIAL ADVISORS AND CLIENTS

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the launch of the Investor Gateway, an interconnected and intuitive wealth management technology platform.

Oppenheimer recently completed the buildout of the Investor Gateway, which allows clients to seamlessly open new accounts, and includes a data-gathering process that navigates and enhances the delivery of our service capabilities and improves the overall client experience. The platform uses behavioral science for client journey mapping, as well as improving digital engagement and the advisor-client relationship.

The implementation of this enhanced new platform has been achieved in strategic partnership with InvestCloud, a global fintech firm specializing in the digital transformation of the financial industry, and one of the leading providers of digital platforms for wealth management and asset management firms. At the heart of this alliance is the Investor Gateway, a single, cloud-based platform built exclusively for Oppenheimer's Private Client Division.

Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President and Head of the Private Client Division at Oppenheimer, said, "Our Investor Gateway enables our financial professionals to deliver an unparalleled level of service to their clients, independent of time and location. We now offer some of the most powerful digital tools available in the wealth management space."

Mr. Harrington continued, "Going forward, our advisors and their clients will benefit from a robust platform built on relational data, a personalized and visual interface accessible on mobile, desktop, and tablet format – with end-to-end integration throughout the client lifecycle. Without question, the platform we have built substantially elevates the capabilities of Oppenheimer's financial advisors, enabling them to exceed client expectations with a best-in-class digital service experience."

The digital portal, which was initially implemented in 2020 integrates with Oppenheimer's existing technology infrastructure and is now ready for use to onboard new accounts.

Investing in Technology to Empower Advisor-Client Relations

This initiative amplifies Oppenheimer's strengths in supplying the following technology-enabled solutions to the firm's financial advisors and other professionals:

A prospect portal with Oppenheimer content and product-related information

Client onboarding and retention processes

A bi-directional document vault that allows advisors and clients to share and store client information, proposals, and agreements

Product selection and addition capabilities for clients and advisors

Oppenheimer's Investor Gateway underscores the firm's strategic investments in platforms that are advisor-facing and client-focused. The firm takes a design-led approach in further developing the onboarding experience for Oppenheimer's clients, prospects, and advisors. This design-led delivery and the rapid integration of new solutions to existing Oppenheimer systems will occur on AdvisorWorks, an adaptive, proprietary CRM and desktop dashboard, which serves as the landing site for all advisor applications.

John Wise, CEO of InvestCloud, said, "Oppenheimer's vision of the Investor Gateway was very aligned with InvestCloud's approach to technology: design led and focused on dramatically improving client communication, client planning and shopping for financial products. We are very proud to be partnering with a forward-thinking firm like Oppenheimer on this important endeavor."

Thomas Riordan, Chief Information Officer at Oppenheimer said, "As financial advisors build relationships with new and existing clients through virtual interactions and data collection, they are learning that cultivating those ties require an outstanding digital experience. Our suite of technology offerings have improved the client journey so far, and that is a remarkable milestone in the client onboarding process at Oppenheimer, where prospects will be welcomed with an intuitive, involved, and individual experience. By making the client journey easy for all and eliminating obstacles that stand in the way of a seamless experience, Oppenheimer is poised to reach new milestones while creating a critical map of the client experience."

