FragilePAK Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Veteran logistics industry executive, T.J. O'Connor, joins as CEO; Company founder, Joel Ritch, moves to Executive Chairman role

HENDERSON, Nev., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FragilePAK, today announced the hiring of T.J. O'Connor as Chief Executive Officer of FragilePAK (the "Company"), a leading transportation management provider of bulk and heavy goods and products.

FragilePAK's founder and former CEO, Joel Ritch, will continue to support the Company as Executive Chairman, working alongside O'Connor and FragilePAK's President, Julian Ludlow, on technology and strategic opportunities. Ritch has more than 35 years of logistics and last mile industry experience and is responsible for the development of FragilePAK's key "ride along" technology.

Of O'Connor joining, Ritch commented, "I am honored that a leader such as T.J., after much due diligence, found our company as the firm he wanted to lead. T.J.'s vast experience in the logistics industry will bring fresh resources to the company's nationwide network. His knowledge of the industry greatly adds to our senior management C-suite team. We look forward to T.J.'s contribution and presence and he will add significant leadership to ensure we achieve our ambitious plans over the next several years. There are incredible opportunities within our segment."

O'Connor joins FragilePAK with more than 40 years of logistics experience, having most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Yellow Corp. As CEO of FragilePAK, O'Connor will leverage his extensive industry experience to support the Company's strategic growth by focusing on national customer expansion, linehaul, and cross-dock operations.

On joining FragilePAK, O'Connor said, "I'm looking forward to working with Joel and the team at FragilePAK to continue aggressively growing and expanding our business in the bulk and heavy delivery segment of the transportation industry." Mr. O'Connor further commented that "there is a significant opportunity for FragilePAK to grow market share. Given it's unique technology, the leadership, the dedicated employees and its focus on the delivering a positive delivery experience, FragilePAK has a very exciting future."

Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. ("Greenbriar"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, completed a strategic growth investment in FragilePAK in May 2021. FragilePAK is a current portfolio company of Greenbriar's fifth, $1.7 billion, buyout fund.

About Greenbriar

Founded in 1999, Greenbriar is a middle market private equity firm, with more than $6 billion of aggregate capital commitments across its five funds, focused on investments in market-leading services and manufacturing businesses. Greenbriar looks to identify companies with proven management teams capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from Greenbriar's deep sectoral expertise and strategic insight alongside our proven operating capabilities and network of senior executive relationships. For more information, please visit www.greenbriarequity.com .

About FragilePAK

FragilePAK is a non-asset-based transportation management provider of end-to-end delivery services for bulk and heavy goods. The company's solution revolves around a specialized transportation network, proprietary software and a certified final mile delivery network that streamlines the delivery process from order placement to final delivery. For more information, please visit www.fragilepak.com.

