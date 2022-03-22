Austin Fit Magazine, Helps You Say, "I Do(g)" And Why Hiring A Wedding Pet Attendant Is A Must

If you and your sweetheart are almost ready to say those "I Do's," but you cannot bear the thought of doing it without your fur baby by your side, look no further than The Pet Gal.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am delighted Austin Fit Magazine asked me to provide guidance to couples looking to include their fur family in their wedding and assist them understanding the responsibilities of a wedding pet care provider," said Clare Sheehan, Wedding Pet Coordinator for The Pet Gal.

"Our Wedding Pet Attendants are professionals who work in harmony with the other wedding vendors, ensuring everything runs smoothly, and everyone can relax and enjoy the celebration."

Austin Fit Magazine is Austin's first—and only—monthly magazine focused on keeping area residents fit, healthy, and active. AFM's mission: to educate, motivate, and inspire people and communities to live a healthier lifestyle through a balance of health, fitness, and nutrition. Celebrating more than 15 years in publication and reaching thousands of readers through its print and digital magazines, AFM has firmly established itself as the go-to source for health and wellness in the Austin community. To learn more about the company's services, visit https://www.austinfitmagazine.com.

The Pet Gal is an Austin-based professional sitting and dog walking company with a tremendous passion for the welfare and advocacy of animals at the local level. Founded in 2009, the company started with one client and today works with more than 5,000 happy clients supported by more than 70 pet sitters and walkers (known as "Pet Gals and Guys"). The Pet Gal offers Pet Sitting, Dog Walking, Pet Taxi, and Wedding Pet Attendant, for clients in the Greater Austin area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Kailua Kona. Its highly trained Pet Gals and Guys, their attention to detail, and passion for animals have enabled The Pet Gal to maintain an exemplary rating on Google for more than thirteen years. To learn more about Wedding Pet Attendant services, visit https://weddingpetattendant.com.

