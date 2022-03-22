AlphaGraphics recognized as a top franchise for veterans

Leading marketing and print solutions provider named a 5-star brand by VetFran

DENVER, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has been named one of the top franchises for veterans after being elevated to a 5-star brand by VetFran, which is a program of the International Franchise Association.

Franchisors selected as 5-star brands must have a clean audit report, minimum 20% discount on initial franchise fee, at least five years continuously operating a franchise, at least 50 units open, at least an 80% continuity rate over the past three years, and at least one certified franchise executive on staff.

"When veterans exit active service, there are questions as to what the next step in life is," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Franchising has created an opportunity for many of them to pursue a fruitful life moving forward. Veterans make up about 14% of all franchisees in America, and we have several veterans that have purchased an AlphaGraphics. Being rated a 5-star brand for vets is a testament to the work we do to be a veteran-friendly franchise."

The mission for VetFran is to educate veterans and franchisors about the demands and opportunities of being a franchisee. The organization also helps the transition of veterans into franchising by encouraging franchisors to offer incentives while also assembling resources and a database of franchising opportunities.

"We champion the idea of veterans purchasing franchises," McPherson said. "One of the great things about veteran franchisees is their desire to hire other vets and create opportunities for their fellow servicemen or women. We support that initiative at AlphaGraphics and work to make the purchase and success of franchises for veterans easy and simple."

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company based in Milan - Italy, is a third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, print and marketing tech-enabled solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a Network of mainly independently owned and operated locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution Network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under multiple brands: Mail Boxes Etc. (excluding the US and Canada), AlphaGraphics, PostNet, Spedingo.com, Print Speak, PACK & SEND and Multicopy and its global Network counts currently more than 2,800 locations in 53 countries, with 11,000+ associates and FY2020 System-wide Sales of €879 Million (US$1,004 Million).

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.spedingo.com/en - www.printspeak.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.multicopy.nl - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

