Randy Dobbs Named New CEO of EnableComp + Argos Health

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp + Argos Health announced today that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Randy Dobbs as the new Chief Executive Officer. An experienced business leader with over 30 years of executive leadership, Dobbs will succeed Brent McCarty, former CEO of Argos Health, who will serve on the Board. Private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS) recently invested in both Argos Health and EnableComp and merged the two companies to create the market leader in complex claims solutions.

Dobbs will lead the company's pursuit of new strategic growth opportunities to establish EnableComp + Argos Health as a first-of-its-kind specialty revenue cycle platform, including a focus on expanding the capabilities of the Company's proprietary technology Enforcer360.

Throughout the course of his career, Dobbs has served in senior leadership positions at numerous public and private companies including CEO roles at General Electric, Phillips, U.S. Investigation Services, Matrix Medical Network, and most recently, American Vision Partners. Joining EnableComp + Argos Health marks the third time Dobbs has led a WCAS portfolio company.

"Randy is a world-class leader and has an established record of transforming businesses under his leadership to achieve operational excellence," said Ed Sobol, General Partner at WCAS. "His experience will be invaluable to EnableComp + Argos Health as the Company augments its technology platform, expands product offerings, and continues to enhance its ability to serve customers. Randy is uniquely positioned to accelerate growth while supporting a fantastic employee culture focused on client service.

"I am thrilled to join EnableComp + Argos Health because the opportunity to partner with hospitals and support their financial health is an incredibly important mission," said Dobbs. "I believe we can make a real difference in the healthcare space by continuing to improve customers' ability to collect what they are owed, enabling them to reinvest in delivering high quality healthcare."

Dobbs is the also author of "Transformational Leadership: A Blueprint for Real Organizational Change," and can be frequently seen at events nationwide sharing his expertise as a motivational speaker.

About EnableComp + Argos Health

EnableComp + Argos Health partners with over 1000 healthcare providers to manage Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL, and Out of State Medicaid claims, as well as ERISA appeals. They also offer services for A/R management, zero balance recovery, and commercial and government denials. The Company positions clients to ensure maximum and timely reimbursement of their complex claims while improving overall yield, accelerating cash collections, and decreasing the cost to collect. EnableComp+Argos is also among the top one percent of companies to make the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last eight years. To learn more, visit: enablecomp.com.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $30 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit wcas.com.

WCAS Contacts

