PADAGIS ANNOUNCES THE FDA APPROVAL AND LAUNCH OF AN AB RATED GENERIC VERSION OF TOBRADEX® OPHTHALMIC SUSPENSION

ALLEGAN, Mich., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis today announced the FDA approval and launch of an AB-rated generic version of Tobradex® Ophthalmic Suspension.

Tobradex® Ophthalmic Suspension is indicated for steroid-responsive inflammatory ocular conditions for which a corticosteroid is indicated and where superficial bacterial ocular infection or a risk of bacterial ocular infection exists. Annual market sales for Tobradex® Ophthalmic Suspension for the 12 months ending January 2022 were approximately $106 million as measured by IQVIA.

Padagis President and Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Kochan, stated "This FDA approval and launch demonstrates our commitment to bringing complex, specialized products to patients and customers nationwide who are in search of high quality, affordable specialized healthcare products. The Padagis team partnered with Rafarm to leverage their unique sterile manufacturing skillset in combination with our regulatory and commercial expertise with the overall goal to deliver this important product to the market."

About Padagis

Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of as many patients and consumers as possible by developing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, affordable specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at (http://www.padagis.com).

