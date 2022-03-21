Bluum Earns Recognition on the 2022 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List

PHOENIX, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology company, proudly announced today that it will be featured on CRN's "2022 Tech Elite 250" list. This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers.

Bluum was honored for earning top-level certifications and consistently meeting the high standards of its customers.

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, created the "2022 Tech Elite 250" list to feature dedicated and passionate solution providers that have distinguished themselves for going above and beyond for their customers by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide expert-level service. Customers depend on the training and expertise of their solution providers to help them overcome today's IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation. To provide that expert service and care, solution providers must consistently maintain high training and certification levels from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.

"I am elated that Bluum has received this honor," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "One of the main ways we achieve our mission of improving learning and making a world-class education more accessible is through providing technological expertise. Being recognized on this list demonstrates our commitment to maintaining high standards of knowledge and service to maximize our value to our customers."

Recently named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list for the fastest-growing private companies in the region, Bluum was also honored in 2021 as the "Fastest-Growing Company" by the Phoenix Business Journal, one of the "Top 10 Integrators" by Systems Contractor News and a member of the Inc. 5000 list of "America's Fastest-Growing Companies."

"CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We're proud to honor them in this manner."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About Bluum

Bluum empowers educators with technology solutions that improve learning and make it more accessible, assisting nearly 27 million students grow and flourish. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

