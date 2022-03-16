Supply Chain Experts, FLS Group, Sends Ceo's Business Card To The Edge Of Outer Space

CHONBURI, Thailand, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15th December 2021, FLS Group prepared for its new brand identity with an epic one-off delivery. As supply chain experts covering the globe with seamless logistics solutions, FLS launched its CEO's business card high above the earth – to the edge of outer space. Believed to be the first stunt of its kind, the card was launched from Bad Pyrmont airport in Germany before travelling a total of 128.68 kilometers and reaching a maximum altitude of 124,356 feet. At the highest point of the journey, the card rotated to reveal the company's new logo and tagline: "Tailor-Made Global Solutions."

The evolution of success

As the culmination of a year-long rebranding exercise that involved extensive market research, internal and external brand analysis, strategic repositioning and updated logo & tagline, this unusual stunt was designed to celebrate the evolution of the company's ongoing success and its unique way of surpassing clients' expectations.

Watch the video to see how it happened:

Immortalised with a video and certificate, awarded by Stratoflights, this historic achievement demonstrates FLS's commitment to innovation, personalisation and inspiration - traits the company has proudly upheld for nearly three decades serving the logistics industry. This out-of-this-world delivery also highlighted how FLS's supply chain expertise moves the world with bespoke, out-of-the-box solutions.

The new FLS branding reaches the edge of outer space

"Today, we are proud to demonstrate our new promise of 'Tailor-Made Global Solutions' and brand evolution through this epic, one-off delivery. By reaching the edge of outer space with our new branding we want to affirm our mission of covering the globe with unique solutions that keep the world moving," said Torbjörn Larisch, CEO, FLS Group.

Interconnected solutions to seamlessly serve customers, globally

Previously focused only on project cargo, FLS Group has expanded its offering through newly added business units. This growth allows the FLS Group to create customised and interconnected business solutions for clients through FLS Projects, FLS Logistics, FLS Warehousing, and FLS Trading. With 13 offices around the world, FLS Group caters to a vast array of industry sectors, from mining, food, and infrastructure to oil and gas, energy, automotive, and consumer goods.

About FLS Group

Founded in 1993, FLS Group has become a truly global Project logistics company. As a leading, end-to-end logistics services provider, the FLS team crafts and delivers out-of-the-box solutions for the most challenging logistics across every supply chain.



For more information about FLS Group, visit the website at: https://fls-group.com.

