Marchand Institute, the First Major Research Group to Include Statement of Diversity and Inclusion on All Publications - Now Recommends for All Research Institutions

MESA,Ariz., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, The Marchand Institute has displayed a paragraph on all publications proudly stating their dedication to diversity, inclusion, and the maintenance of a workplace free of racism and sexism. This declaration, in accordance with our not-for-profit mission for women's health, is very much a part of what we are as a leading research institute. We strongly value the diverse backgrounds of our brilliant research staff, and seek to continue to add diverse individuals to our team. As of today, as a leader in surgical research, we now recommend that all research institutions follow our lead and include a statement on diversity and inclusion in all of their publications. From our perspective this is equally as important as the required statements disclosing conflicts of interest and sources of funding. An example of this statement can be found in our published works in many top level prestigious journals ( JAMA, Gray Journal, etc.), and an example is below:

"Statement on Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion: The Marchand Institute remains committed to diversity and tolerance in its research, and actively maintains a workplace free of racism and sexism. Greater than half of the authors for this study are female, and many represent diverse backgrounds and under-represented ethnic groups."

