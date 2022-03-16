InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory For Pet Dogs(ALL-2732)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory for transporting dog food and water while on a walking excursion or during other remote activities," said an inventor, from Cataula, Ga., "so I invented the PUP PACK. My design eliminates the need for the pet owner to hold or carry all of the needed pet items."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to carry pet items while walking a dog. In doing so, it ensures that food, water and other items are available if needed. It also eliminates the need to carry a separate bag and it increases storage and organizational capabilities. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners, service dogs, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2732, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

