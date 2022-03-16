High Current Connector and Cabling System from Amphenol Now Available in 8.0mm and 10.3mm 1500VDC

High Current Connector and Cabling System from Amphenol Now Available in 8.0mm and 10.3mm 1500VDC

SURLOK Plus meets energy storage requirements and high-power connection transfers

ENDICOTT, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations (AIO), a global leader in interconnect systems, is expanding its SURLOK Plus series to include 8.0mm and 10.3mm right angle connectors, with a voltage range of 1500VDC, to meet energy storage requirements and high-power connections and transfers. These connectors are designed for use in energy storage, EV/HEV, process control/automation, heavy equipment and rail and mass transit.

Technical Specifications

Single pole connector

8.0mm and 10.3mm 1500VDC non-EMI right angle plug version for high voltage applications

8.0mm rated to 200A

10.3mm rated to 350A

Features RADSOK technology

Quick lock and release design

Featuring a quick connect and locking system design, these robust, cost-effective connectors are ideal for power system connection applications. They are a reliable alternative to common compression lugs.

The SURLOK Plus 8.0mm and 10.3mm are field installable. Using industry standard screw and busbar termination options, these connectors do not need special torque tools to install. They feature a quick lock and press-to-release design to accommodate various dimensional constraints.

These compact, quick mating connectors feature a keyway design to prevent incorrect mating. The SURLOK Plus 8.0mm connector, rated to 200A; and the 10.3mm connector, rated to 350A, can be used in high voltage applications up to 1500VDC. The connectors also include the latest R4 RADSOK Technology that significantly increases amperage, while reducing insertion force, temperature rise and voltage drop.

The SURLOK Plus 8.0mm and 10.3mm 1500VDC conforms to UL4128 and TUV 2PfG2740 1500VDC, a standard set for safety component connectors for use in data, signal, control and power applications.

