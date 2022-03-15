InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Lake-Based Water Supply System Pumps (TRO-467)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a structure to prevent dirt, silt, sediment and other debris from a lake/river bed from entering a water supply pump," said an inventor, from Tweed, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the WATER PUMP SAVIOR. My design could help to prevent damage and clogs caused by lake water debris."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a reliable way to prevent silt and sand from entering and damaging a lake/river-based water supply system pump. In doing so, it could help to improve the water quality. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses that utilize a lake as a source of water. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-467, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp