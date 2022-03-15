Harbour Group's Marshall Excelsior Acquires Xanik

ST. LOUIS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Excelsior Company ("MEC"), a Harbour Group company, has acquired Xanor de Mexico ("Xanik"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Xanik, based in Mexico City and founded in 1983 by Samuel Nicolayevsky, is a leading manufacturer of specialty valves used in severe service applications.

Mr. Fox commented, "Xanik is an excellent addition to MEC as it expands their product offering, global reach, and end-markets served. MEC has been focused on expanding its valve offerings in various applications and Xanik represents a great opportunity for us to strengthen that initiative."

"We are excited about the addition of Xanik to the MEC platform," said Pat Donovan of MEC. "They expand and enhance our product offering and offer great operational efficiencies for our business. We look forward to partnering with Xanik to better serve our customers."

Carlos Kahan, CEO of Xanik commented, "We believe MEC is a great new partner for Xanik and that both MEC and Xanik bring unique skillsets to the combined business. We believe the future is very bright, and we are excited by this opportunity to accelerate our growth."

About Marshall Excelsior

Marshall Excelsior is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of mission-critical, highly engineered flow control products used in the transportation, storage, and consumption of compressed and liquefied gases. Over the past 40 years, MEC has provided a variety of solutions, including fittings, adapters, valves, regulators, pigtails, gauges, and accessories, to its growing base of customers. MEC's products support various critical applications including bulk storage, transport, industrial, commercial, medical, domestic, and recreational vehicles. The company is headquartered in Marshall, Michigan.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including outdoor living products, stainless-steel hose fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 220 companies in 48 different industries.

