BIMsmith and Construction Specialties Partner to Provide BIM Tools for Building Professionals

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIMsmith, the leading building product research platform for building professionals, and Construction Specialties, a leading manufacturer of wall protection, wall covering, handrails, crash rails, and corner guards, have partnered to provide a new suite of Building Information Modeling (BIM) resources to the architecture and design community.

The partnership involves the creation of digital product models for Construction Specialties. The new digital assets are custom-built to operate within Autodesk Revit, the leading BIM software platform. Representing key physical and performance data, the new models are pivotal to equipping architects, interior designers, engineers, and other professionals to design with products by Construction Specialties in their BIM projects.

As a result of the partnership, the Construction Specialties BIM Library is also now available to architects and designers worldwide on BIMsmith Market, the leading platform for building professionals to perform product research.

"For over 70 years, Construction Specialties has delivered products and services that make buildings better," said Karen Narlis, Sales Operations Manager at Construction Specialties. "Our partnership with BIMsmith is just another way we can support building professionals, and we couldn't be more excited."

"Construction Specialties has a storied history of providing durable, long-lasting products to improve building solutions and benefit communities," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. "As a major leader in architectural and engineered products, we are pleased to welcome them to the BIMsmith platform."

View the Construction Specialties BIM Library at www.bimsmith.com/construction-specialties.

About BIMsmith

BIMsmith®, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals. Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com or call (224) 505-4BIM to add your products to the BIMsmith lineup.

About Construction Specialties

Founded in 1948, Construction Specialties (CS) is a family-owned building products manufacturer that provides solutions to challenges that architects, designers, contractors, building owners, and facility managers face every day. Since inventing the first extruded louver, CS has become a global leader in Acrovyn® interior wall protection; impact-resistant doors; entrance flooring, including GridLine®; expansion joint covers; architectural louvers and grilles; sun controls; explosion and pressure relief vents; and cubicle curtains and tracks. Drawing upon extensive expertise to provide standard and custom, high-quality products — many of which are Cradle to Cradle Certified TM — CS products can be found in some of the world's most significant architecture. For more information about CS products and solutions, please visit www.c-sgroup.com.

