Comprehensive MD Marks 2nd Anniversary with Life-Changing Treatments and Achievements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based Comprehensive MD celebrates its 2nd anniversary on March 15, 2022. This date marks the beginning of the high-level subspecialty medical practice that opened its doors and hearts to patients throughout South Florida.

Founded by Rita Santos and Dr. David Greenwald in 2020, the medical practice brings world-class and concierge-level care to the state of Florida while providing life-changing treatments in neurosurgical and orthopedic procedures. Beginning operations amid a global pandemic, Comp MD is reinventing the wheel on patient-focused care by treating staff and patients like family and making them feel right at home. "Changing people's lives is the rewarding aspect of what we do, and every one of our providers brings you in as if you're family," shares Dr. David Greenwald. "We see patients in so much pain, so it's nice to know that they enjoy coming to our office. And when they do get their lives back, it's amazing to watch. They walk out a part of our family."

Today, Comp MD celebrates unparalleled efforts to transform lives with some of the top medical providers in South Florida. Since opening its doors in March of 2020, the medical practice welcomed 2,047 new referral patients with 658 completed procedures including injections and surgical procedures. The practice continues to make its mark in conservative care this year.

Comp MD's anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate perseverance during uncertain times when dedication and care come first. "It's an amazing accomplishment for us. People trust us and our judgment," shares Rita Santos. "When we send a referral out to another medical provider for an orthopedic evaluation, they trust that it gets followed through. I know we're growing fast, and as we grow, we'll bring on more providers and staff members to complement our work."

Comprehensive MD will be expanding its team throughout South Florida with additional providers and staff members to assist in company growth.

Comprehensive MD is a multi-subspeciality medical practice prominent in the Fort Lauderdale area. Its state-of-the-art technology helps treat patients from head to toe. The practice offers solutions from telemedicine to patient transportation to and from scheduled appointments. Most major medical and international insurance are accepted. For more information, visit https://www.comp-md.com/.

