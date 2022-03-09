TUT Fitness Group Signs Agreement with Tribe Property Technologies To Provide Gym Equipment and Community Wellness App For Tribe's Portfolio of Multi-Family Residential Units Across Canada

Key Highlights:

Tribe Property Technologies manages more than 40,000 rental and condo homes across Canada

TUT Fitness will provide TUT gym equipment to fitness areas in participating Tribe buildings

TUT Fitness will also develop a custom Wellness app for Tribe's residential communities

Tribe and TUT Fitness will co-market TUT gyms and the TUT wellness app to differentiate Tribe's real estate communities from competing properties

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc . (TSXV: GYM) (Frankfurt: 7PG) ("TUT") announced today that it has signed an agreement with Tribe Property Technologies Inc (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB:TRPTF). The mutual goals of the agreement are to promote TUT Fitness equipment to Tribe customers and the North American property management market, and to use TUT's wellness app to engage Tribe residents and differentiate Tribe's residential condo and HOA communities.

TUT Fitness Group Signs Agreement with Tribe Property Technologies To Provide Gym Equipment and Community Wellness AppFor Tribe’s Portfolio of Multi-Family Residential Units Across Canada (CNW Group/TUT Fitness Group Limited) (PRNewswire)

The partnership will roll out in three phases: installing TUT Fitness exercise equipment in designated Tribe buildings; expanding to integrate TUT's training videos and Training Ambassadors into Tribe's community management online portal Tribe Home; and ultimately leading to a bundled TUT/Tribe product offering for developers of new residential housing construction.

Real estate developers can learn more by visiting: https://tutfitnessgroup.com/tut-tribe-partnership .

"Fitness and wellness are more than just an exercise room in the basement; they are now an entire lifestyle choice and we are looking forward to featuring TUT's approachable exercise equipment and innovative fitness app features to deliver an entire wellness program for our residents that supports our purpose of simplifying residential community and condo living," said Joseph Nakhla, CEO, Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

"Tribe is an innovator in how to create welcoming and inclusive residential communities, and we are looking forward to working closely with them to bring our compact and affordable fitness equipment and our digital training app to a broad audience of apartment and condo dwellers," said Rob Smith, CEO of TUT Fitness Group Inc.

Tribe manages approximately 40,000 homes comprising more than 100,000 residents. The Company's proprietary community management software, Tribe Home, is integrated into every community with its ability to connect, inform, educate, and protect through the digitization and simplification of residential community living.

TUT Fitness products feature internationally patented, stackable TUT Plates™ resistance bands as the core element in both its TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, which are being marketed and sold into the $10.73 billion market for home gym equipment.

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a Vancouver-based Canadian manufacturer of high-performance and affordable fitness products. The company has designed, patented, and manufactured one of the world's smallest (11.6 lbs), and most affordable high-performance home gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$10.73B Global Home Exercise Equipment Market1 and Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B by 20262.

TUT's flagship TUT Trainer™ micro gym uses patented, stackable resistance band technology (TUT Plates™) to replace heavy metal weights, improving form and targeting every muscle group without adding pressure to joints or tendons. With more than 250+ exercises, the multi-functional and portable gym also includes an optional TUT Rower™, and offers breakthrough functional strength and cardio training that raises the bar for personal home gyms.

ABOUT TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's business is composed of three revenue pillars: software and services (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnerships (smart building products, financial and insurance service).

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

1 Source: Fortune Business Insights

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/15/2210905/0/en/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Market-to-Reach-USD-14-74-Billion-in-2028-Introduction-of-Smart-Treadmills-to-Boost-Growth-reports-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

2 Source: Global Market Insights, Inc.

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/24/2098446/0/en/Online-Fitness-Market-growth-predicted-at-30-through-2026-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

