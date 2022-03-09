Tataa Biocenter is partnering with Olink and Illumina to offer high performance proteomics with unprecedented throughput

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tataa Biocenter AB, a leading European provider of molecular analysis services with ISO 17025 accreditation, is launching Olink® EXPLORE 3072 proteome profiling service. This new platform offers exceedingly high performance with unprecedented throughput based on Illumina sequencing technology.

"Olink® EXPLORE 3072 is the perfect complement to our already optimized genomics and transcriptomics offerings and will be imperative in our services supporting the pharmaceutical industry," said Mikael Kubista, founder and CEO of Tataa Biocenter. "We already offer workflow optimization and validation including multiomics, and with this new platform, our capacity dramatically increases."

Olink's technology - Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) - uses pairs of antibodies with DNA tags that prime PCR when bound to the targeted protein. With Olink® EXPLORE 3072, next-generation sequencing is used to quantify each of 3072 protein targets.

Tataa Biocenter has more than 20 years of experience serving the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries and the research community with genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics services. Focusing on cell and gene therapies, Tataa Biocenter's unique platforms such as the Olink® EXPLORE 3072 and proprietary technologies including 2-tailed PCR offers important performance advantages. Tataa Biocenter is accredited according to ISO 17025:2018 and has a quality system that also complies with Good Laboratory and Clinical Practices. The laboratory is equipped with fully fledged liquid handling systems, the latest automation, top modern laboratory information system (LIMS) functionality powered by Benchling and high data security. Customers from across the world approach Tataa, particularly for execution of more challenging projects that may require the unique expertise and platforms available at the company.

"In heart failure, my area of interest, it is very common that we don't know for sure how drugs work. Biomarker research, optimally using proteomics, such as research enabled by Olink® EXPLORE 3072, when applied to clinical trial blood samples and with appropriate use of sophisticated data science, may help unravel the mechanisms of action (MOA) of therapies. In the HOMAGE trial, I was amazed by being able to describe the multiple MOAs of the mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist spironolactone, mostly known, so far, only from animal experimental data. Examining the MOAs of drugs in the clinical setting is among the major advances allowed by proteomics", said professor Faiez Zannad, previous head Head of the Centre d'Investigation Clinique Pierre Drouin Inserm, coordinator of the Heart OMics in AGEing (HOMAGE) project, which outsourced proteomics analyses to Tataa Biocenter.

Tataa Biocenter will also use the Olink® EXPLORE for proteome analysis in the European Union funded projects "identifying molecular mechanisms of pain related disorders" (PAINFACT) and "Combining optoacoustic imaging phenotypes and multi-omics to advance diabetes healthcare" (OPTOMICS).

"We are excited to be partnering with Tataa Biocenter. This will make the Olink proteomics platform more accessible to the scientific community, which is in line with our mission of accelerating research in areas such as the understanding of disease, more efficient and safer drug development, and enablement of earlier and more accurate diagnoses," said Henk Mouthaan, Interim Vice President Sales and Marketing EMEA, Olink Proteomics.

Care Equity provided growth capital to support the partnership.

