Robert Half Promotes Mark Jamati To Senior Vice President Of Tax

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted Mark Jamati to senior vice president of tax. In this role, he will lead tax reporting, strategy and compliance for the enterprise.

Mark Jamati, senior vice president of tax for Robert Half (PRNewswire)

Jamati began his career with Robert Half in 2004 and has been integral to the company's global tax planning and reporting infrastructure. During his tenure, he led many critical tax initiatives and projects with a focus on driving efficiency and delivering value. A strong collaborator, Jamati has built highly effective relationships both inside and outside the organization.

"As one of our most tenured and valued leaders, I am confident in Mark's ability to lead our company through an environment of ever-changing global tax regulations," said Mike Buckley, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Robert Half. "His expertise is unrivaled, and we are well positioned for the future under his guidance."

