A New Era of DeFi Applications Set to Take Blockchain Mainstream - Open for Grants Concordium's Reg DeFi Lab now accepting grant applications

ZURICH, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concordium Reg DeFi Lab, launched by Concordium and Verum Capital, is the first lab for regulated decentralized finance projects. It aims to support and fund projects developing the next generation of DeFi products and services with a community endowment program of 650M CCDs. Concordium and Verum Capital forecast that the next generation of DeFi applications will facilitate enterprise and institutional client adoption.

The opportunities that Web3 offers have become undeniable. Current DeFi applications do not conform with many of the financial services regulations in force today. Prompted by these challenges, the Reg DeFi Lab aims to close the gap between decentralized finance and regulation, by supporting and funding new applications that will conform to regulatory requirements.

The next evolution of DeFi applications, DeFi 3.0, will see the introduction of new products and services that incorporate regulatory requirements to support the interests of enterprise, institutional stakeholders and not least the consumers. The Reg DeFi Lab exists to serve these projects.

Three pillars to support DeFi projects:

The Reg Defi Lab will provide comprehensive support to the teams building the next generation of DeFi products. This support will allow them to proactively assess regulatory requirements, secure early-stage funding, and scale quickly using essential tools, all built on the Concordium blockchain. The lab's offerings include:

1. Funding Vehicle: Via 6.5% of the genesis block, Concordium will fund projects in the form of CCD enabling them to build and scale regulatory compliant DeFi solutions on the Concordium blockchain.

2. Thought Leadership: The Reg DeFi Lab is a platform for industry leaders, regulators, etc. in the DeFi space to actively participate and gain expertise in the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape relevant to the DeFi industry.

3. Out-of-the-Box Developer Tools: Out-of-the-box developer tools, a low-code/no-code platform, and software modules will be developed by the Reg Defi Lab and its partners to facilitate the quick time to market.

Now Accepting Applications: The Reg DeFi Lab is now accepting applications from projects, with funding available as early as March 2022. The projects will be funded on a rolling basis. Founders, entrepreneurs, developers and companies etc. are encouraged to submit their funding requests. The Lab is looking for:

Early-stage companies with an innovative business idea, strong founding team, and a clear vision requesting pre-seed/seed capital.

Later-stage investments (Series A and beyond) in companies with a validated business model to support adoption.

For more information and to apply, visit our website: www.theregdefilab.com

According to Concordium CEO, Lone Fonss Schroder: "The teams building next-gen DeFi products are vital to the overall success of the ecosystem. DeFi solutions are driving blockchain adoption at present and their introduction to mainstream, commercial users will bring blockchain to the masses. We offer the backbone for DeFi 3.0 applications, which may need to be regulatory compliant. The Reg Defi Lab is our latest initiative to offer comprehensive support to the teams driving DeFi adoption."

According to Verum Capital CEO, Matthias Weissl: "Navigating regulatory requirements is challenging for any venture. These challenges can be particularly crippling for DeFi projects that are operating in an unresolved and ever changing regulatory landscape. A vehicle that provides guidance and facilitates dialogue with regulators and offers funding and essential tools to projects, could accelerate the space in terms of widespread adoption. Verum Capital is proud to be launching the Reg DeFi Lab with Concordium to make this a reality."

