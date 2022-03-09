Laura Stewart Named Chief Academic Officer of 95 Percent Group

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 95 Percent Group is pleased to announce that Laura Stewart has joined as Chief Academic Officer (CAO). In this position, she'll serve as the Company's primary external spokesperson within the education community to promote the growing body of evidence-based research behind the Science of Reading, and in doing so support 95 Percent Group's leading position in the Literacy market. As CAO, she'll provide leadership and advocacy of our investments in the Science of Reading, furthering our ability to improve outcomes for all students and educators. Stewart will also innovate and expand our professional development offerings, while growing our team of literacy experts, to deliver services that meet evolving client needs to improve instructional practices.

"I'm pleased to welcome Laura to 95 Percent Group as a nationally recognized Science of Reading and Structured Literacy advocate and expert," said Brad Lindaas, President of 95 Percent Group. "She readily embraces our company mission to help educators identify and address the needs of all readers and her extensive educational leadership experience will allow us to advance our professional development and product opportunities to better support client needs and help shape our strategic vision," added Lindaas.

Stewart brings more than 25 years of academic leadership experience to the CAO position. Most recently she served as the Chief Innovation Officer for The Reading League and was the Chief Academic Officer for Professional Development with the Highlights Education Group. Other key education roles held by Stewart include Vice President of Professional Development for the Rowland Reading Foundation and Zaner-Bloser, school district administrator, and adjunct professor.

"My lifelong passion has been to empower educators to positively impact ALL students and ultimately change the course of literacy achievement in this country," said Stewart. "I look forward to advancing this long-term goal as I join 95 Percent Group to strengthen the Company's mission and thought leadership position to meet client instructional needs and improve student outcomes," she added.

Stewart has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Central Michigan University and a Master's degree from Illinois State University. She has completed extensive post-graduate coursework in education and is a LETRS® Certified Trainer. Stewart is the author of several training guides and training workshops, as well as 12 children's books, and is the co-author of The Everything Guide to Informational Text, K-2: Best Texts, Best Practices (Corwin Press, 2014). She serves on several advisory boards, including The Path Forward for Teacher Preparation and Licensure in Early Literacy.

About 95 Percent Group

Founded in 2005, 95 Percent Group is an educational company whose mission is to help educators identify and address the needs of all readers. Using an approach that is aligned with Structured Literacy, the company focuses on providing educators with whole-class and small group literacy solutions as well as developing foundational knowledge about The Science of Reading to deliver evidence and research-based instructional strategies. The Company's professional development, diagnostic assessments, skill continua, and explicit instructional materials strengthen MTSS/RTI frameworks and ensure that students receive targeted intervention instruction to close skill gaps.

For additional information on 95 Percent Group, see www.95percentgroup.com , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

For More Information:

Barbara W. Patterson

Tel: 847-496-9234

Fax: 847-793-0033

bpatterson@95percentgroup.com

www.95percentgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE 95 Percent Group