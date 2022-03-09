FOUR SEASONS RESORT MAUI ANNOUNCES 'OCEAN ALOHA' AND 'HAWAIIAN STAR STORIES' LEARNING EXPERIENCES FOR YOUNG TRAVELERS

With the relaunch of 'Four Seasons Maui Academy,' Resort provides opportunities for children to connect with the rich culture and heritage of Hawaii, from the ocean to the stars <br></br>

WAILEA, Hawaii, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea welcomes Spring Break travelers with the relaunch of Four Seasons Maui Academy—a seasonal program designed to be a modern 'edu-(vac)ation,' replete with complimentary activities aimed at educating the resort's young guests on Hawaii's remarkable culture and landscape. Through the magic of hands-on learning and enchanting storytelling, the inspiring program, which returns March 14 to April 11, 2022, and again July and August 2022, fosters a genuine connection to Hawaii that will last for years to come.

Part of Four Seasons Maui Academy, Ocean Aloha introduces young guests to the importance of caring for marine life. (PRNewswire)

As an island known for its robust marine life, children who are interested in learning more about ocean species can experience Ocean Aloha, a new activity in which a Maui Ocean Center marine naturalist will instill the importance of caring for our ocean through interactive learning.

"This collaboration is designed to help visiting keiki understand our diverse ocean ecosystem," notes Maui Ocean Center General Manager, Tapani Vuori. "Once people of any age form a bond with the ocean, an urge to protect its creatures begins to develop."

Ocean Aloha includes a special gift: Hawai'i Sea Turtle Rescue, a Fabien Cousteau Ocean Expeditions graphic novel. Inspired in part by Four Seasons Resort Maui and Maui Ocean Center, Hawai'i Sea Turtle Rescue features the story of Fabien and two junior explorers as they embark on a mission to rescue endangered sea turtles in the coral reefs of Maui.

On Saturday evenings, little stargazers and adventurers alike will be captivated by navigator Kala Babayan Tanaka's Hawaiian Star Stories, in which she recounts her brave ancestors' journey to the Hawaiian Islands, navigating by only the stars and other environmental elements.

Four Seasons Academy Spring Break schedule:

Ocean Aloha

Monday | 10am-11am | Complimentary

Discover Maui's unique marine life through interactive learning led by a Maui Ocean Center Marine Naturalist, including an Ocean Explorer Live Touch Pool with sea stars, sea cucumbers and sea urchins.

*For children ages 5 to 12.

Hawaiian Star Stories

Saturdays | 8pm-8:30pm | Complimentary

Cozy up under Maui's starry skies, as Hawaiian navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka recounts the history of Polynesian wayfinders who used the stars, wind, and currents to journey to the Hawaiian Islands. Families will learn about the spiritual connection that voyagers have to the Hawaiian Islands, their ancestors, and the environment.

*Recommended for children 8 and older. Must be accompanied by a guardian.

"Four Seasons Maui has long been committed to connecting our guests to the island's culture, history, and natural surroundings," says Resort General Manager Ben Shank. "We are delighted to collaborate with Maui Ocean Center and welcome back Kala to help our youngest visitors build a meaningful bond with this very special place we call home."

Four Seasons Maui Academy joins the resort's complimentary Kids for All Seasons day camp, as well as a long list of activities and amenities , available to families year-round, all without a resort fee.

Reservations for Ocean Aloha and Hawaiian Star Stories are required. Contact the concierge at concierge.maui@fourseasons.com or (808) 874-8000.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Maui's legendary Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawaii's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui, and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class outdoor adventures and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, cultural activities, a museum-quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between. For more information, please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/maui/

