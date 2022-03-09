Cetaphil® Champions Sensitive Skin Initiative with an Entire Month of Science-Backed Educational Content The #1 doctor recommended sensitive skincare brand is harnessing the expert voices of dermatologists and influencers to bring awareness to sensitive skin

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Cetaphil premiered Sensitive Skincare Awareness Month, a digitally focused marketing campaign that arms consumers with science-backed guidance on how to identify, care for, and treat sensitive skin of all kinds. The brand once more joined forces with leading healthcare professional and influencer voices, coined the Sensitive Skin Academy, to engage in a rich dialogue that brings to life Cetaphil's deep dedication to sensitive skin across a robust mix of social and digital platforms. In further celebration of the annual effort, Cetaphil has offered loyal fans their first-ever "buy one get one free" (of equal or lesser value) promotional offer on participating Cetaphil products while supplies lasts, starting March 6th.

"I'm ecstatic to join the Galderma team during such an exciting time. Cetaphil's upward momentum and unwavering commitment to the millions of consumers with a range of sensitive skin needs is one I've long admired. Also notable is the brand's ability to continuously reinvigorate this topic with fresh partners, perspectives, and engaging content that deliver greater access and resources to the sensitive skin community," says Lisa Morris, Vice President and General Manager of the U.S. Consumer Business at Galderma.

Cetaphil began the month-long activation with the introduction of its Sensitive Skin Academy, comprised of board-certified dermatologists, influencers, and qualified skin specialists. Together, these experts are sharing their knowledge of sensitive skin and how Cetaphil's new and improved formulas contain ingredients best suited to address 5 Signs of Skin Sensitivity. With four unique weekly themes, these experts are using their social reach to guide consumers to learn more about Cetaphil, their skin needs, and how to confidently choose the best personal regimen for them.

The schedule and featured experts are as follows:

Week 1, March 1 – 7: Dermatologists Dr. Caroline Robinson and Dr. Jenny Liu discussed how to identify the 5 Signs of Skin Sensitivity across different skin types and tones.

Week 2, March 8 – 14: Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin , the organizational gurus behind The Home Edit, and dermatologist Dr. Andrea Suarez will discuss skincare minimalism and the importance of a simple yet effective routine with key ingredients.

Week 3, March 15 – 21: Internal medicine physician Dr. Zion Ko and yoga instructor Chelsea Jackson Roberts PhD will discuss how exercise, food choices, and other moments can affect sensitive skin and highlight treatment hacks.

Week 4, March 22 – 28: Journalist and author Elaine Welteroth and dermatologist Dr. Angelo Landriscina will discuss sensitive skin regimens and how to choose the right products.

"Sensitive skin is often misunderstood. It requires extra care and products specifically designed for it. I am honored to partner with Cetaphil to kick off Sensitive Skin Awareness Month and help educate on the unique needs of sensitive skin," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Caroline Robinson. "Our goal for week one was to bring attention to what sensitivities like dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, and a weakened skin barrier, look like on all different skin types and tones. Once sensitive skin can be identified, we can then work to mitigate the concerns they have with the appropriate product or regimen. It's that simple, or at least it should be."

To continue their sensitive skin educational journey, consumers can access additional resources and information at Cetaphil.com and use the Skincare Finder to better understand what products are right for their specific needs. From there, they can head to the dedicated Cetaphil shop at Amazon.com/Cetaphil to revamp their beauty cabinets and stock up on must-haves.

Tune in daily at @CetaphilUS on Instagram and Facebook and @CetaphilUSA on TikTok for Sensitive Skin Awareness Month content, advice, and even some product giveaways, and make sure to check out hashtag #SensitiveSkinMonth.

About Cetaphil®

Seventy-five years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is the #1 doctor recommended sensitive skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com/us.

